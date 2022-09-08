Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in Pennsylvania Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenStewartstown, PA
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Bagels: The Good Ones, and Where to Get Them [Lancaster Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
WGAL
One World Festival held in Lancaster
The One World Festival was born out of a beautiful coincidence, when on Sept. 22, 2018, three vastly different cultures, Hispanic, Asian Indian, and Africans were being celebrated on the same day in different locations around the county. One of the attendees brought that to the attention of the Asian...
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Harrisburg with food, games, music and more
The Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) held its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday at the intersection of Thirteenth and Derry streets in Harrisburg. The event featured Spanish food, live music, games, a flag parade, a domino competition, children’s activities and a host of vendors. This is the twelfth...
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities
After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme, where he was working, Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. While individuals with disabilities are...
fox29.com
Steel trident from World Trade Center erected at Pennsylvania museum to pay tribute on September 11
PHILADELPHIA - A large piece of history sits in Chester County as the nation comes together to remember the lives taken during the 9/11 terrorists attacks. The National Iron & Steel Heritage Museum in Coatesville is home to the largest collection of World Trade Center steel outside New York City.
TimeDone Pennsylvania strives to empower residents with criminal records
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Alliance for Safety and Justice, the nation's largest public safety reform group, hosted a block party in Harrisburg on Saturday, Sept. 10 to connect Pennsylvanians who have past arrests and convictions with helpful resources. The gathering was held at Breaking the Chainz from 11 a.m. to...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’
Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
Adults should be held accountable for the abhorrent behavior in Middletown | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown Area School District’s board has taken strong action in response to violent hazing incidents with the high school football team recorded on videos and spread throughout social media. They are to be commended for doing so. At its last meeting, the board announced it will expel seven...
The frights are back at Field of Screams for opening weekend
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Is it too early for Halloween? Field of Screams in Lancaster County doesn't think so. The opening weekend for the famous haunted attraction kicks off this weekend--including four terrifying haunts that will scare any brave soul that dares to take the journey. New this year, Jim...
abandonedspaces.com
Witch’s Hat Pavilion: A Century-Old Stop Along a Scenic Mountain Trail
Located on Neversink Mountain, overlooking Reading, Pennsylvania, is a unique spot that has been around for over a century. Known as the Witch’s Hat Pavilion, due to its appearance, it’s one of the only reminders of what was once a popular vacation spot for the area’s wealthy.
WGAL
Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II
Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
vista.today
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Family organizes suicide prevention walk after losing son
CARLISLE, Pa. — One family's lives were changed forever in 2014, when they lost a beloved son and nephew to suicide. Christopher Seiff's relatives have organized a walk in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in his memory ever since, striving to help others fighting the same battle and connect families with mental health resources.
Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban
Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Mastriano's challenge to debate Shapiro declined due to unacceptable terms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A debate between Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano and Democratic governor nominee and current Attorney General Josh Shapiro may not happen anytime soon. The Mastriano campaign issued a public debate proposal to AG Shapiro on Friday, Sept. 9. The proposal outlined a debate scheduled for Saturday,...
abc27.com
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
