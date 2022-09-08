ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

WGAL

One World Festival held in Lancaster

The One World Festival was born out of a beautiful coincidence, when on Sept. 22, 2018, three vastly different cultures, Hispanic, Asian Indian, and Africans were being celebrated on the same day in different locations around the county. One of the attendees brought that to the attention of the Asian...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’

Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
RICHLAND, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II

Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Family organizes suicide prevention walk after losing son

CARLISLE, Pa. — One family's lives were changed forever in 2014, when they lost a beloved son and nephew to suicide. Christopher Seiff's relatives have organized a walk in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in his memory ever since, striving to help others fighting the same battle and connect families with mental health resources.
CARLISLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA

