districtadministration.com
Ex-principal charged with willful cruelty after “disturbing altercation” with student
An ex-principal seen on video aggressively shoving an elementary school student to a cafeteria floor has been charged with willful cruelty to a minor, Fresno USD leaders and local authorities say. The video (see below) shows the former principal, Brian Vollhardt, and staff members talking to an “upset student” during...
Family calls for answers in Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a missing Selma woman is continuing to plead for answers as the investigation into her disappearance has failed to turn up any solid leads. On Saturday afternoon, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes’ family was joined by Steve Adams, the executive director of the National Center For Child Safety and Awareness, […]
Hanford Sentinel
'Rumble' returns to the Lemoore Recreation Center
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Lemoore Recreation Center will rumble once again. Boxers from all over the Valley, including Bakersfield, Tulare, Visalia, Merced, Madera, Hanford, Armona and of course, Lemoore, will duke it out during the return of the annual Rumble at the Rec on Saturday, Sept. 17.
kingsriverlife.com
Instructor Adam Hernandez and RC’s Wildland Fire Program
Wildfires are not a new phenomenon. For millennia, fires have been an integral part of a healthy ecosystem, though a problem has arisen in the last couple hundred years. People and the structures we build have become abundant, that in turn, has given rise to aggressive fire suppression efforts to keep people and buildings safe. While those efforts have kept many out of harms way for a long time, less fire means more fuel build up; more fuel means powerful, out of control fires. That’s where we find ourselves today, battling an out of balance ecosystem, where fire is unstoppable at times. The Reedley College Wildland Fire Program is working hard to train women and men to combat not just the fires that ravage our state on a yearly basis, but train them to help maintain the delicate balance that our forested areas need to have to be healthy.
This is what sparked the Fork Fire and Power Fire
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the causes of two wildfires that broke out this week in the Central Valley. On Saturday, officials with Cal Fire announced that both the Fork Fire burning in Madera County and Power Fire in Fresno County had been sparked by vehicles. Officials stressed the importance of making sure […]
L.A. Weekly
Suzanne Hood Dead after Multi-Vehicle Collision on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Female Driver Killed in Multi-Car Accident near Peach Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of Peach and McKinley Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved and found severely damaged in the area.
Madera Tribune
Madera players faced pistols in Vallejo
Madera faced a hostile crowd at Vallejo. The young Madera athlete was distracted by the taunts of the referee and more than a little surprised when the official engaged him in an argument right in the middle of the game. Where was the impartiality that every sports team had a right to expect, no matter whether it was playing on the hometown rink or on that of some other city?
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
SFGate
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 9.9.22
Fresno is 22% full. Inflow is 583 cfs. Outflow is 203 cfs. Best fishing is in the river below the dam through Havre. Access holes by driving below dam, through the Rookery, city of Havre. Minnows are a good choice for bait. Shore or boat fish.
Central Section: Oregon-bound Jaeden Moore leads Central Valley Christian past Clovis North
CLOVIS, Calif. — Sometimes the game just comes down to sheer will and physicality. Oregon-bound Jaeden Moore and his Central Valley Christian team displayed that in a 23-9 win over Clovis North Friday at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. They had to play that way to compete with a physical ...
sierranewsonline.com
A Vehicle Is The Cause Of The Fork Fire
NORTH FORK – Peace Officers with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit (MMU) and Fresno-Kings Unit (FKU) determined the Power and Fork Fires were vehicle-caused. CAL FIRE FKU and MMU responded to the Power Fire near Powerhouse Road and Auberry Road in Fresno...
yourcentralvalley.com
Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A pedestrian wandered into the path of traffic early Saturday morning in northwest Fresno and was fatally struck by a passing car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they received a call about a collision around 1:15 a.m. They arrived to find...
Are Cineworld’s Fresno theaters in jeopardy after bankruptcy filing?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Theaters around the globe, including some in the Central Valley, have been impacted by the effects of the pandemic and the rise of streaming services. Companies such as Cineworld have had to make emergency decisions to stay afloat. Cineworld owns 747 theaters and 9,139 screens globally. That number includes five theaters […]
Madera Tribune
Toros drop volleyball match to Bears
Matilda Torres’ Bryance Gonzalez reaches up for a tip kill during Wednesday’s loss to the Selma Bears. Gonzalez had three kills in the loss. After the high of recording the first league win in the program’s history, Matilda Torres Toros girls volleyball coach Adam Horner was optimistic heading into a non-conference match with the Selma Bears.
Shots fired outside of Tower District bar, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting […]
Dine and Dish: A taste of Spain at Fresno's Mochuelo
Inside the Piccadilly Inn in northwest Fresno, you'll find Mochuelo, where each dish is designed to capture the spirit of Spanish tapas.
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
Madera Tribune
Chowchilla hopes for biggest car show
Although it’s the biggest event the Chowchilla Chamber of Commerce puts on, Executive Director Dillon Haworth is hoping for the biggest Classic Car and Custom Bike Show in its history. “We are hoping to have 150 cars and bikes,” he said. “Last year was our biggest year with 154...
KMPH.com
Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
