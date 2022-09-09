Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Micah Parsons and Von Miller were heated over a controversial chip block on the Cowboys’ star
The Cowboys got blasted in a 19-3 loss to Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football to start the season. And already, without the injured Dak Prescott, they might be without viable options or a paddle for the rest of the year. But that’s not what reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year...
Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Seahawks
The Denver Broncos are slated to face the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 1 matchup. Russell Wilson’s first game of the season will be a primetime matchup against his former team. Needless to say, the game will be must-watch TV for sports fans. Will Wilson prove to the Seahawks that he is still an elite quarterback, or will he struggle under the pressure? Here are some Broncos Week 1 predictions.
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL・
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy
Is that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Arthur Shelby from the “Peaky Blinders”? If you think it’s the latter, we can’t really blame you. After all, Rodgers did show up sporting his best Arthur Shelby impersonation as they touched landed on the North Star state for their Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll names his ideal QB and it’s not Russell Wilson, Geno Smith
After years of stability at the quarterback position, the Seattle Seahawks are in unfamiliar territory. They were long blessed by the presence of Chef Russell Wilson guiding their offense. After Wilson’s departure, though, Seattle’s QB situation is looking rough. Frankly speaking, a competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is… less than ideal.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Jalen Hurts Takes Huge Hit to Head From Tracy Walker
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles largely lived up to the significant hype surrounding them in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, walking into Detroit and scoring many touchdowns against the Lions. Things got chippy throughout the game and eventually everything blew up when Hurts took a big hit to the head after sliding.
‘Russ is like a method actor’: Patrick Mahomes’ ex-teammate explains Russell Wilson’s corniness to Broncos fans
Mitchell Schwartz, the former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle who used to be a protector of Patrick Mahomes on the field, has gone after Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. For Schwartz, Russell Wilson is never going to be normal in his eyes no matter how hard the quarterback tries to convey that with his actions. […] The post ‘Russ is like a method actor’: Patrick Mahomes’ ex-teammate explains Russell Wilson’s corniness to Broncos fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation
Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
Week 1 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off the Matt Eberflus era. But these teams couldn’t be any further apart in terms of public perception. The 49ers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, many believe the Bears are destined to finish among the worst teams in the league.
Tom Brady teases Rob Gronkowski to return to Buccaneers, Gronk responds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are clamoring for one thing: for Rob Gronkowski to come back to the team. The legendary tight end announced his second retirement early in the off-season. Ever since Tom Brady returned from retirement, though, fans are eagerly waiting for Gronk to lace up his cleats one more time for his best buddy Tommy.
How to watch and stream Broncos' game vs. Seahawks on 'MNF'
The Denver Broncos (0-0) will go on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks (0-0) on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season at 6:15 p.m. MT on Sept. 12. The AFC vs. NFC showdown will be nationally televised on both ESPN and ABC, and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free). An alternate “ManningCast” of the game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0