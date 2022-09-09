ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

The Denver Broncos are slated to face the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 1 matchup. Russell Wilson’s first game of the season will be a primetime matchup against his former team. Needless to say, the game will be must-watch TV for sports fans. Will Wilson prove to the Seahawks that he is still an elite quarterback, or will he struggle under the pressure? Here are some Broncos Week 1 predictions.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangle#Fox Sports#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy

Is that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Arthur Shelby from the “Peaky Blinders”? If you think it’s the latter, we can’t really blame you. After all, Rodgers did show up sporting his best Arthur Shelby impersonation as they touched landed on the North Star state for their Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Jalen Hurts Takes Huge Hit to Head From Tracy Walker

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles largely lived up to the significant hype surrounding them in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, walking into Detroit and scoring many touchdowns against the Lions. Things got chippy throughout the game and eventually everything blew up when Hurts took a big hit to the head after sliding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘Russ is like a method actor’: Patrick Mahomes’ ex-teammate explains Russell Wilson’s corniness to Broncos fans

Mitchell Schwartz, the former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle who used to be a protector of Patrick Mahomes on the field, has gone after Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. For Schwartz, Russell Wilson is never going to be normal in his eyes no matter how hard the quarterback tries to convey that with his actions. […] The post ‘Russ is like a method actor’: Patrick Mahomes’ ex-teammate explains Russell Wilson’s corniness to Broncos fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation

Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch and stream Broncos' game vs. Seahawks on 'MNF'

The Denver Broncos (0-0) will go on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks (0-0) on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season at 6:15 p.m. MT on Sept. 12. The AFC vs. NFC showdown will be nationally televised on both ESPN and ABC, and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free). An alternate “ManningCast” of the game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
DENVER, CO
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy