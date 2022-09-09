Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on February 9th has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year-old Ashley Marie White, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 66 months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance. A felony 5th degree drug possession charge, plus a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety and a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia in the case against White were dismissed with her guilty plea, and White pleaded guilty to the felony 1st degree DWI charge on July 11th.
KAAL-TV
Wykoff man receives probation in drug case
(ABC 6 News) – A Wykoff man received a sentence of five years’ probation in Fillmore County Court Monday, after taking an Alford plea in June. Tylar James Miller was convicted of one count of felony 3rd-degree drug possession and one count of gross misdemeanor firearm possession in Fillmore County Court, after taking the Alford plea June 21, 2022.
more1049.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Southwest Minnesota Deputy
Jackson, MN (KICD)–A South Central Minnesota man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer over the weekend. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News deputies were called to the Emergency Room at Jackson Medical Center early Saturday morning to assist with an unruly patient. After speaking the man , the 37-year-old Lake Crystal man is accused of punching one of the deputies in the face which led to him being charged with fourth degree assault of a peace officer.
KIMT
Austin woman pleads guilty to trying to rob a gas station
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of trying to rob the Freedom Gas Station on 4th Street NW is pleading guilty. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was charged with attempted second-degree aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, and fifth-degree drug possession. Austin police say Thomas entered Freedom Gas Station at around 10 pm on February 24. Court documents state Thomas demanded money, first claiming someone was coming with a gun and then reaching behind her back as though she was grabbing a gun.
Southern Minnesota News
State patrol cites alochol in crash that killed Rochester motorcyclist
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a Rochester motorcyclist dead. Rick Jay Hutton, 36, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday. The crash happened shortly...
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
Rochester Man Allegedly Impaired and Speeding at More Than 100MPH
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the second time in less than a week, there is news concerning an allegedly impaired driver caught speeding at over 100 mph in the Rochester area. Charges were filed Friday against a 27-year-old Rochester man in connection with a traffic stop that occurred in...
KAAL-TV
Man accused of racially motivated attack receives mixed conviction
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of a racially motivated attack on a local business owner was acquitted of assault with a racial bias, but convicted of harassment with a racial bias in Olmsted County Court. Robinson was also convicted of 2nd-degree assault after swinging a hammer...
KIMT
Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
Motorcyclist killed in Olmsted County crash
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.
Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
myklgr.com
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured when two motorcycles went off a road south of Melrose Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:18pm, they were notified of a motorcycle crash County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. While enroute, information was...
KAAL-TV
Overcoming a Life of Addiction
(ABC 6 News) – Struggling with addiction an facing past demons is not an easy thing to do. Tim Volz of Rochester, makes it look easy. Volz recently published his first book titled, “Target Practice.” Inviting readers in to see what a life of drugs and alcohol can do to a person. But it also shows how one can rise above the obstacles that come in the recovery process.
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
KIMT
Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal
MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
KEYC
Police searching for missing 20-year old Makhi Nave
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks the public for assistance in looking for a missing 20-year-old man. 20-year-old Makhi William Nave was last seen on the 600 block of Agency Road in Mankato. He was last seen at midnight on Saturday, Sep. 10. Nave is a bi-racial man,...
