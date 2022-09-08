ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton will offer 'free ride' worth $300,000 to all students whose families earn less than $100,000: Includes tuition, housing and meals

By Alex Oliveira For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Princeton announced it will offer a 'free ride' for most undergraduate students from families making under $100,000, including tuition, accommodation and food.

The Ivy League institution's offer breaks down to about $79,540 annually, and is equivalent to more than $300,000 over the course of four year-degree.

The offer will also be extended to some students coming from families making as much as $300,000 that have multiple children at the New Jersey college.

About a quarter of the elite University's student body of about 5,500 - some 1,375 students - is expected to qualify. The new aid program will come into effect fall of 2023.

The money to support the aid program is coming out of investment returns from the school's endowment worth over $79 billion according to The Washington Post.

Princeton previously offered a similar package for students coming from families making under $65,000.

The move comes as Princeton has spent years trying to shake its long-held reputation as being a stronghold for the wealthy and elite by recruiting heavily from a high schools representing diverse economic background.

Princeton president Christopher L. Eisgruber's announcement of the program echoed those ideas.

'We know that Princeton can achieve its research, teaching and service goals only if it attracts the best talent from throughout society,' Eisgruber said, 'I hope that these improvements will help prospective students and families see more clearly than ever one of this University's core commitments - at Princeton, we seek and welcome talented learners from every background and every sector of society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ytJG_0hnwzcuQ00
Princeton president Christopher L. Eisgruber said he hope the new measures would help students 'flourish on our campus'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVwzF_0hnwzcuQ00
The financial aid will cover both the tuition and room and board of qualified undergraduate students - which breaks down to about $79,540 altogether

Eisgruber explained the students from families earning up tp $300,000 with more than one child in college would qualify for aid in increments proportionate to the family income.

Families earning $150,000 would pay $12,500 per year; families earning $200,000 would pay $25,000; families earning $250,000 would pay $37,500; and families earning $300,000 would pay $50,000.

Eisgruber noted the school was going away with an old policy requiring students accepting financial aid to provide $3,500 for books and other expenses. He said he hope the new measures would help students 'flourish on our campus.'

The move comes weeks after Joe Biden announced plans to spend up to $1 trillion to cancel student loan debt for Americans earning under $125,000, angering many who said it was unfair to those who'd scrimped and saved to pay off debts already.

And not all were impressed with the leafy school's efforts, including Sandy Baum, an economist at the Urban Institute who previously studied financial aid and tuition tends for College Board.

'Does it change the world? No,' Baum said, 'Will it make life better for the small number of people who are fortunate enough to get into Princeton? Sure.'

'I'm not really worried about these Princeton students. I'm worried about all the people who don't go to Princeton,' she added.

Princeton's acceptance rate is among the lowest in the country - of the tens of thousands who apply annually, the acceptance rate hovers around 4 percent.

The school has been working to boost its undergraduate enrollment up to 5,700 by 2025 and has been adding new residence halls to accommodate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pILNp_0hnwzcuQ00
The offer will also be extended to some students coming from families making as much as $300,000 that have multiple children in college

Princeton's move is the latest in a tuition arms race amongst the ivy league, as the elite institutions vie for to draw students and to foster more inclusive student bodies.

In June Dartmouth College abolished student loans for families that qualify for financial aid, after well-heeled donors provided $120million for the initiative.

Both Harvard and Yale also cover the full tuition costs for students coming from families earning up to $75,000.

Comments / 16

