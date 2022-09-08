ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry arrives in Balmoral more than an hour after the Queen’s death was announced as he joins other senior royals but Meghan stays in London

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcIl5_0hnwzKDS00
Prince Harry has arrived at Balmoral - nearly an hour-and-a-half after the death of his grandmother, the Queen, was announced. Buckingham Palace declared the passing of Britain's longest-serving monarch aged 96 at 6.30pm this evening.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLkX4_0hnwzKDS00
But flight data shows the Duke of Sussex's jet was still in the air at the time, not touching down at the airport until nearly 15 minutes later. He was then seen in the back of a car leaving the site just after 7pm. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKqwy_0hnwzKDS00
He then finally arrived at the Scottish estate at 7.52pm, where he will join other members of the Royal Family in mourning the Queen's death. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sQul_0hnwzKDS00
Harry headed to Balmoral alone, without his wife Meghan, having previously been due to attend the WellChild Awards in London this evening. He was expected to make a speech at tonight's awards, which honors the brave deeds of seriously ill children, before he canceled the appearance. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGmlX_0hnwzKDS00
It is understood Meghan has remained in London, but will not attend the WellChild awards. The duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, a source said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYqXJ_0hnwzKDS00
King Charles, seen carrying a briefcase, took a royal helicopter to Balmoral from Dumfries House with his wife this morning. Princess Anne was already at Balmoral after an engagement this week. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LhrH_0hnwzKDS00
A flight carrying seven members of the Royal household - including Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex - flew from RAF Northolt in London and landed at Aberdeen at 4pm. The Duke of Cambridge took to the wheel of his Range Rover with his uncles and aunt on board amid deep concerns about Her Majesty's health earlier today. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqXOk_0hnwzKDS00
It was confirmed that Her Majesty had died 'peacefully' at Balmoral this afternoon, at the age of 96. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow'.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170LsQ_0hnwzKDS00
And as her son accedes to the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign that saw her reach her Platinum Jubilee this year - a landmark unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woTHa_0hnwzKDS00
Charles, the King, said: 'The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfTsm_0hnwzKDS00
The Queen's death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing. Her coffin will be moved to London on the royal train via Edinburgh before she lies in state in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqE58_0hnwzKDS00
The state funeral is expected take place at Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday, September 19, which will be attended by her bereft family as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life around the globe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Sfqa_0hnwzKDS00
Liz Truss hailed the Queen, who appointed her as the 15th Prime Minister of her reign on Tuesday, said: 'Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyQvV_0hnwzKDS00
The Queen's passing came more than a year after that of her beloved husband Philip, her 'strength and guide', who died aged 99 in April 2021. Since his funeral, where she poignantly sat alone because of lockdown restrictions, her own health faltered, and she was forced to miss an increasing number of events mainly due to 'mobility problems' and tiredness.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EMxu_0hnwzKDS00

