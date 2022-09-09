Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Hundreds of people, homes in danger as Wash. state wildfire grows to 7,600 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek wildfire in Washington state has grown to an estimated 7,600 acres and has prompted evacuations for hundreds of homes along US 2, according to Snohomish County fire officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to...
KIMA TV
Air quality reaches unhealthy levels, how to protect yourself
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Air quality has reduced to "unhealthy" levels, according to the Benton Clean Air Agency. Wind continues to push smoke from wildfires burning across the region into the Columbia Basin. Smoke has pulled into our area from the Cascades, the Goat Rocks Fire, and Oregon's Cedar Creek...
Comments / 0