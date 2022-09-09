ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KIMA TV

Air quality reaches unhealthy levels, how to protect yourself

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Air quality has reduced to "unhealthy" levels, according to the Benton Clean Air Agency. Wind continues to push smoke from wildfires burning across the region into the Columbia Basin. Smoke has pulled into our area from the Cascades, the Goat Rocks Fire, and Oregon's Cedar Creek...
TRI-CITIES, WA

