'It was a love letter to her': The Crown's Peter Morgan pays tribute following the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he expects production on the Netflix series to pause as a mark of respect

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Writer of Netflix drama The Crown, Peter Morgan, expects filming of the show to pause out of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The scriptwriter, who also wrote 2006 film The Queen, has described Netflix series The Crown as 'a love letter to her' after news of Her Majesty's death broke.

According to Deadline, he wrote in an email: 'The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGeeZ_0hnwyXPS00
On hold? Writer of Netflix drama The Crown, Peter Morgan, expects filming of the show to pause out of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (pictured in 2018)

'I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.'

Netflix had long made plans should the Queen die while The Crown was being made.

When it first went into production, Stephen Daldry, who directed some of the early episodes of the first series, said it would stop production for a respectable period of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geMaN_0hnwyXPS00
Tribute: The scriptwriter, who also wrote 2006 film The Queen, has described Netflix series The Crown as 'a love letter to her' after news of Her Majesty's death broke (pictured in June)

He previously said: 'None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen.

'It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do.

'She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjGui_0hnwyXPS00
Stop: Netflix had long made plans should the Queen die while The Crown was being made (Peter pictured in 2017)

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have previously played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown while Imelda Staunton is due to appear as the late monarch from November.

Queen Elizabeth II died today at the age of 96.

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, as the world grieves his mother, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBYRy_0hnwyXPS00
On screen: Imelda Staunton is due to appear on The Crown as the late monarch from November (pictured last year)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cfvl_0hnwyXPS00
Original: Claire Foy portrayed the monarch in the first two series (pictured in 2016)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOfcq_0hnwyXPS00
Star: Olivia Colman played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series from 2019 to 2020 (pictured in 2019)

All Her Majesty's children had rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became 'concerned' for her health. Hours later she died, surrounded by her family.

At 6.30pm her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow'.

The Queen's death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a 10-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Her coffin will be moved to London on the royal train via Edinburgh before she lies in state in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.

The state funeral is expected take place at Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday, September 19, which will be attended by her bereft family as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life around the globe.

And as her son accedes to the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign that saw her reach her Platinum Jubilee this year - a landmark unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, who will reign as King Charles III, said today: 'The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

'We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

'During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qj8No_0hnwyXPS00
Farewell: Queen Elizabeth II died today at the age of 96 (pictured in May)

Community Policy