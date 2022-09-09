The 2022 Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival could not have asked for better conditions on Saturday, as the yearly festival had a record crowd show up for the event. Gail Rochette, one of the organizers, stated, “We had 75 carefully curated vendors. After two years off, it took some work to coordinate, but our festival committee and our volunteers were hardworking and amazing! We had just over 5,000 people in Canal Place. We gave out a record number of sold-out signs to our vendors.”

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO