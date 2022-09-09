Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plays of the Week: September 12, 2022
The top plays from September 5, 2022, to September 11, 2022.
nunesmagician.com
What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 2?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It should be more of those good vibes after the Orange knocked off the UConn Huskies. Awards. Once again Garrett Shrader makes the PFF Team of the Week and look...
Maine-Endwell opens the season with shutout win over rival Union-Endicott
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Maine-Endwell beat Union-Endicott 14-0.
Old Union Hotel wins Buffalo wing awards
A Binghamton restaurant and bar has once again traveled to the birthplace of Buffalo-style chicken wings and returned home with hardware from a national competition.
localsyr.com
Adam Sandler to perform at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in October
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Comedian Adam Sandler will bring his act to Turning Stone on October 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards members Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available to the public beginning Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Head...
Cameo Theatre receives historic designation
A relic of Greater Binghamton's past history of single screen movie houses is being considered for a historical designation.
localsyr.com
Morning News anchor Ryan Dean returns to Dryden High School
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Morning News team is celebrating back to school by visiting districts across Central New York. The visit to Dryden High School was a special moment for anchor Ryan Dean. It was his first time walking the hallways since graduating from the district in 2001.
mylittlefalls.com
Garlic Festival has record crowd and perfect weather
The 2022 Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival could not have asked for better conditions on Saturday, as the yearly festival had a record crowd show up for the event. Gail Rochette, one of the organizers, stated, “We had 75 carefully curated vendors. After two years off, it took some work to coordinate, but our festival committee and our volunteers were hardworking and amazing! We had just over 5,000 people in Canal Place. We gave out a record number of sold-out signs to our vendors.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 12, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, an aviator landed his airplane at Otsiningo Park on Saturday and spent the weekend taking passengers up on flights over the city. Common Council is now considering an ordinance that would forbid airplanes from flying...
Owner of beloved Liverpool restaurant The Retreat dies at 78
Liverpool, N.Y. — The owner of three popular Liverpool restaurants died Wednesday after battling a long illness. John Gormel, best known as the owner of The Retreat in Liverpool, died at the age of 78, according to his obituary. He owned The Retreat for 50 years, his wife Linda...
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
14850.com
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Holds Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined members of the Binghamton Fire Department to remember the victims of 9-11. In an annual ceremony, Kraham and the department's chief laid a wreath by the city's 9-11 memorial. The city's memorial contains a steel beam from one of the downed towers. The ceremony took...
localsyr.com
Elton John gives fans the thrill of a lifetime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –No matter how you were introduced or how long you’ve been listening there is no denying the excitement when the opportunity comes to see Sir Elton John live in concert. Heidi Hobbs bought tickets the minute they were announced and has been waiting all year.
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage
The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
13 WHAM
Logistical challenges getting Elton John on stage cause massive backup for concertgoers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Many concertgoers say the Elton John concert was a night they’ll never forget. For some, that’s because of the incredible performance that the 75-year-old put on during his final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”. For others, the most prominent memory will be getting...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Car Seat Inspection Event Scheduled
There will be a child safety seat inspection event this Thursday in Binghamton. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the PAL Family Resource Center at 457 State Street in Binghamton. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to inspect the seats. Parents and guardians...
Truck fire extinguished at Mirabito on Vestal Parkway
Yesterday, Vestal Fire Station's 1 & 4 responded to the Mirabito located at 4005 Vestal Parkway East for a reported pick-up truck fire in the gas station's parking lot.
