Oxford, NY

What's college football saying about Syracuse after week 2?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It should be more of those good vibes after the Orange knocked off the UConn Huskies. Awards. Once again Garrett Shrader makes the PFF Team of the Week and look...
SYRACUSE, NY
Morning News anchor Ryan Dean returns to Dryden High School

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Morning News team is celebrating back to school by visiting districts across Central New York. The visit to Dryden High School was a special moment for anchor Ryan Dean. It was his first time walking the hallways since graduating from the district in 2001.
DRYDEN, NY
Garlic Festival has record crowd and perfect weather

The 2022 Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival could not have asked for better conditions on Saturday, as the yearly festival had a record crowd show up for the event. Gail Rochette, one of the organizers, stated, “We had 75 carefully curated vendors. After two years off, it took some work to coordinate, but our festival committee and our volunteers were hardworking and amazing! We had just over 5,000 people in Canal Place. We gave out a record number of sold-out signs to our vendors.”
LITTLE FALLS, NY
100 Years Ago: September 12, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, an aviator landed his airplane at Otsiningo Park on Saturday and spent the weekend taking passengers up on flights over the city. Common Council is now considering an ordinance that would forbid airplanes from flying...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
ITHACA, NY
Binghamton Holds Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined members of the Binghamton Fire Department to remember the victims of 9-11. In an annual ceremony, Kraham and the department's chief laid a wreath by the city's 9-11 memorial. The city's memorial contains a steel beam from one of the downed towers. The ceremony took...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Elton John gives fans the thrill of a lifetime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –No matter how you were introduced or how long you’ve been listening there is no denying the excitement when the opportunity comes to see Sir Elton John live in concert. Heidi Hobbs bought tickets the minute they were announced and has been waiting all year.
Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage

The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
HAMILTON, NY
Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
SYRACUSE, NY
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
Car Seat Inspection Event Scheduled

There will be a child safety seat inspection event this Thursday in Binghamton. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the PAL Family Resource Center at 457 State Street in Binghamton. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to inspect the seats. Parents and guardians...
BINGHAMTON, NY

