mahoningmatters.com
KEEPING THE FAITH | Grandparents are a precious gift — don’t take them for granted
Do you know what today is? It’s National Grandparents’ Day, which is easy to remember because it’s always the first Sunday after Labor Day. Just like the occasions of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, grandparents have a special day of observance too! While it is not as popular, it is gaining recognition for the role of being a grandparent.
WYTV.com
Reynolds remembers its WWII camp
REYNOLDS, Pa. (WKBN) — In Mercer County, the Reynolds Drive-In hosted a special presentation on Camp Reynolds. It was in operation from 1942-1946. At its peak, 75,000 soldiers were stationed there at one time before shipping off to the battlefields of Europe. Over 1 million soldiers came through the...
WYTV.com
Father and son judges part of court opening in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As lawyers, judges and others gathered for what’s known as the “Opening of Court” in Mahoning County, Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito reminded the area’s newest attorneys of the prominence of their profession. “The practice of law is not a...
WYTV.com
Community gathers for 9/11 memorial
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community gathered for the annual 9/11 Mahoning Valley Ceremony at the memorial park on Sunday. It was the first time the event took place with everything built at the park, including pieces brought in from the wreckage at the towers. The Austintown Beautification Committee...
WYTV.com
Senior Citizens Hall of Fame to name 2 Valley residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Aging is inducting two Valley residents in a ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday. They are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans recognized for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio...
In-Depth: Sister of murder victim shares grief
In this segment of our In-Depth interview, WKBN’s Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford talks with Briasia Brown, who is the oldest sister of Armani Wainwright.
WYTV.com
Well-known magician coming to Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A famous magician will take the stage in Warren in November. Michael Carbonaro will present “Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage” at Packard Music Hall on Saturday, November 5. The magician is executive producer for his own comedic series: “The Carbonaro Effect.” In the series, Carbonaro...
WYTV.com
Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years with new shows
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years of providing education and entertainment to the Valley. For its 55th season, the planetarium is featuring more than a dozen new shows for people of all ages in its 2022-2023 season. “We Are Stars” and “Perfect Little Planet,” as...
metromonthly.net
Noodlefun brings authentic Japanese ramen to downtown Warren
A terrible accident turned Nate Barker’s life toward cooking. A gas main exploded at his father’s house, and his dad was hospitalized for 18 months. Barker was attending Grove City College, playing football and thinking about becoming a lawyer, but his father’s brush with death gave the future chef a new outlook.
WYTV.com
Local board of elections to hold voting info session
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – With the Midterm elections approaching, Tuesday is a chance to get better informed about the voting process. The Mahoning County Board of Elections is hosting a public outreach presentation at the Main Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on Wick Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.*
WYTV.com
Limited services for Trumbull County Combined Health District during transition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District announced Monday that it will have limited services on Thursday. The district is transitioning over to a new network server on Thursday, Sept. 15. During that time there will be no phone or computer service. The offices will remain...
WYTV.com
Intel chip factory impact on Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Intel has asked Ohio colleges and universities to create a semiconductor-ready workforce. It’s providing $100 million dollars, investing half of it with Ohio’s higher education institutions. Youngstown State University fits into that plan. Intel has started building a $20 billion chip factory in...
Campbell woman achieves 100th birthday
Living for a whole century -- that's what Martha Masternick of Campbell achieved.
WYTV.com
Residents not content with answers to Boardman flooding
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, Sept. 4, eight days ago, 4.2 inches of rain fell in three hours over Boardman, flooding a section of the Boardman Plaza and many other of the township’s neighborhoods. It’s why 100 people showed up to Monday evening’s Boardman trustees meeting demanding...
WYTV.com
Amy Grant to play Valley venue
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amy Grant will perform at Warren Packard Music Hall early next year. Grant will be live on stage Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Grant is a contemporary Christian music artist and the first to have a platinum record in the genre. Her first album hit number...
WYTV.com
Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Police in Mercer are trying to find a snake they say escaped from a home over the weekend. Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer. Mercer County humane agent Paul Tobin said that the snake named Steve escaped through a screen on a balcony door.
‘It really hurts; it really does:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren't able to overcome the challenges that they've faced recently -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County official in court for OVI
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s treasurer was in the Struthers Municipal Court building Monday but he never went before a judge. Dan Yemma was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on an OVI charge. His attorney filed a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of his...
WYTV.com
Local animal advocacy group trying to move to new location
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A Trumbull County animal group announced that they are trying to relocate later this fall. The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project announced on their Facebook page that they are trying to purchase a new property in Warren Township on the 2600 block of Tod Lane. The...
Student accused of making threat to Youngstown school
A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of inducing panic for threatening to shoot up a school.
