NFL

3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
Von Miller
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Patrick Mahomes had an underrated gesture for rookie’s first TD

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco scored his first NFL touchdown in his first game, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes retrieved the football for him. The Kansas City Chiefs had themselves quite the opening game for the 2022 season, as they cruised to a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. There were plenty of great moments, including a rookie making a statement in their very first game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dak Prescott injury update: Targeted return date for Cowboys QB revealed

There is now a firm timetable for quarterback Dak Prescott to return for the Dallas Cowboys from his thumb injury. The Dallas Cowboys‘ 2022 season could not have gotten off to a worse start. Prior to the season, the team saw offensive tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington suffer injuries. Then in the season opener, the Cowboys were outmatched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott left the game in the fourth quarter due to a hand injury, and owner Jerry Jones revealed immediately after the game that he would be sidelined for several weeks to undergo surgery on his right thumb.
DALLAS, TX
#Nfl On Cbs#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Buffalo Bills#The Rams#Nbc
Leonard Fournette and Micah Parsons are going at it on Twitter

Leonard Fournette and Micah Parsons squared off on Sunday Night Football and are now squaring off on Twitter. Sunday Night Football featured Leonard Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay got the victory 19-3, but the battle between Parsons and Fournette...
TAMPA, FL
Steelers: 3 players who must step up to replace T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 1 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they could be without star pass-rusher T.J. Watt for quite some time. Watt underwent tests after the game, but the initial belief if that the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year tore his pectoral muscle. If that’s the case, he could be out the majority or all of the 2022 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade

With Dak Prescott sidelined after thumb surgery, did San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let the Dallas Cowboys know that Jimmy Garoppolo was available?. The Dallas Cowboys Week 1 could not have gone any worse. Not only did they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks. With the rest of the NFC East winning in Week 1, Cowboys fans are looking at all options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Packers coaches didn’t listen to Jaire Alexander about Justin Jefferson, and it showed

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said that not covering Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was not his decision. It was the coaches’ decision. The Green Bay Packers opened up their 2022 season looking to show the NFL world that they can still contend for the Super Bowl, even though they had high-profile departures such as wide receiver Davante Adams and linebacker Za’Darius Smith. They faced the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, but they were beaten 23-7, and watched wide receiver Justin Jefferson record nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
GREEN BAY, WI
Seahawks fans mercilessly boo Russell Wilson in return to Seattle

In his return to Seattle, current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was showered with boos from Seahawks fans. Russell Wilson was one of many top players to be on the move this offseason. After spending the entirety of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, he was traded to the Denver Broncos. The NFL knew what they were doing when laying out the schedule for the 2022 season. For Week 1, Wilson made his return to Seattle to face his former team in his Broncos debut.
SEATTLE, WA
