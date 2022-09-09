Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
NFL・
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Patrick Mahomes had an underrated gesture for rookie’s first TD
Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco scored his first NFL touchdown in his first game, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes retrieved the football for him. The Kansas City Chiefs had themselves quite the opening game for the 2022 season, as they cruised to a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. There were plenty of great moments, including a rookie making a statement in their very first game.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson turned down Ravens contract offer that eclipsed Russell Wilson's deal with Broncos, per report
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unable to come to terms on a long-term extension prior to the quarterback's self-made deadline earlier this week and will now pause contract negotiations for the rest of the season. While they couldn't put pen to paper on a deal, it wasn't without some serious offers being put on the table.
Dak Prescott injury update: Targeted return date for Cowboys QB revealed
There is now a firm timetable for quarterback Dak Prescott to return for the Dallas Cowboys from his thumb injury. The Dallas Cowboys‘ 2022 season could not have gotten off to a worse start. Prior to the season, the team saw offensive tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington suffer injuries. Then in the season opener, the Cowboys were outmatched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott left the game in the fourth quarter due to a hand injury, and owner Jerry Jones revealed immediately after the game that he would be sidelined for several weeks to undergo surgery on his right thumb.
Bears vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 2 (Expect Defensive Battle on Sunday Night)
The talk of the offseason surrounding the Green Bay Packers was how they'd adjust to life after Davante Adams. Well, if there's one thing we can take away from their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, they certainly do miss him. The Packers lost 23-7 to their divisional rival,...
Leonard Fournette and Micah Parsons are going at it on Twitter
Leonard Fournette and Micah Parsons squared off on Sunday Night Football and are now squaring off on Twitter. Sunday Night Football featured Leonard Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay got the victory 19-3, but the battle between Parsons and Fournette...
Shannon Sharpe calls out Broncos for making Geno Smith look like Patrick Mahomes
Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe called out his former team for allowing Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to look like Patrick Mahomes. Shannon Sharpe has been known to be a quiet, reserved, and humble NFL player. Not. He’s not afraid to run his mouth, especially on the Denver Broncos.
Ravens OT Ja'Wuan James carted off of field, ruled out for rest of game vs. Jets
The Baltimore Ravens dealt with many different injuries during the 2021 season. They entered Week 1 with optimism that some of the players that they missed could return for their contest with the New York Jets such as J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley and Marcus Peters but none were able to.
Watch: Aaron Rodgers tried to block Za’Darius Smith and it didn’t go well
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
Steelers: 3 players who must step up to replace T.J. Watt
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 1 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they could be without star pass-rusher T.J. Watt for quite some time. Watt underwent tests after the game, but the initial belief if that the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year tore his pectoral muscle. If that’s the case, he could be out the majority or all of the 2022 season.
Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade
With Dak Prescott sidelined after thumb surgery, did San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let the Dallas Cowboys know that Jimmy Garoppolo was available?. The Dallas Cowboys Week 1 could not have gone any worse. Not only did they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks. With the rest of the NFC East winning in Week 1, Cowboys fans are looking at all options.
Packers coaches didn’t listen to Jaire Alexander about Justin Jefferson, and it showed
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said that not covering Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was not his decision. It was the coaches’ decision. The Green Bay Packers opened up their 2022 season looking to show the NFL world that they can still contend for the Super Bowl, even though they had high-profile departures such as wide receiver Davante Adams and linebacker Za’Darius Smith. They faced the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, but they were beaten 23-7, and watched wide receiver Justin Jefferson record nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
Lions fans get into wild street fight following heartbreaking loss to Eagles (Video)
Lions fans got into a bizarre street fight featuring people on the floor, punches and dance moves after losing to the Eagles. The NFL is back and so are the wild and crazy antics of NFL fans. In Week 1, Lions fans supplied an early entry for most WTF fan...
Seahawks website repurposing Russell Wilson’s “Let’s Ride” catchphrase gets mysteriously shut down
Seattle Seahawks legend Lofa Tatupu and actor Brett Davern found the perfect way to turn Russell Wilson’s “Let’s Ride” on its head — until their site was mysteriously shut down. It all started in good fun, according to Brett Davern, the co-host of the Take...
Seahawks fans mercilessly boo Russell Wilson in return to Seattle
In his return to Seattle, current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was showered with boos from Seahawks fans. Russell Wilson was one of many top players to be on the move this offseason. After spending the entirety of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, he was traded to the Denver Broncos. The NFL knew what they were doing when laying out the schedule for the 2022 season. For Week 1, Wilson made his return to Seattle to face his former team in his Broncos debut.
Ravens, Jets face off to start season-opening schedule quirk
BALTIMORE (8-9) at NEW YORK JETS (4-13) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Ravens by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 9-2.
