There is now a firm timetable for quarterback Dak Prescott to return for the Dallas Cowboys from his thumb injury. The Dallas Cowboys‘ 2022 season could not have gotten off to a worse start. Prior to the season, the team saw offensive tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington suffer injuries. Then in the season opener, the Cowboys were outmatched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott left the game in the fourth quarter due to a hand injury, and owner Jerry Jones revealed immediately after the game that he would be sidelined for several weeks to undergo surgery on his right thumb.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO