SEATTLE -- For the Mariners, this weekend’s series was always going to carry a little more hype, a little more fanfare and a little more weight. The defending World Series champs are in the house, and they look even better than they did last year. There’s less than one month until the postseason, and far more eyes are on Seattle than in recent memory with the increasing likelihood of the Mariners ending their playoff drought.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO