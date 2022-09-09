Read full article on original website
MLB
Dodgers' celebration on hold after rainy-day loss in SD
SAN DIEGO -- The steady drizzle at Petco Park on Friday night suggested autumn. Perhaps October. The Dodgers and Padres locked in a back-and-forth battle for 10 innings in the series opener, with San Diego pulling out a 5-4 victory on Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single off Heath Hembree. Nonetheless, the Dodgers continued onward to becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason.
MLB
Varsho's slam caps D-backs' historic inning
DENVER -- The only thing more unpredictable than the weather in Colorado is baseball at Coors Field. A day after temperatures hit 98 degrees in Denver, the D-backs opened their weekend series against the Rockies with the temperature reading 59 degrees Friday night, along with a constant drizzle of rain. But after Arizona's 13-10 walk-off loss to Colorado, the dramatic weather swing was merely a footnote, almost forgotten in the fog of one of the wildest games in the ballpark’s history.
MLB
State of the Cubs: Ricketts discusses 2022 season
CHICAGO -- Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts takes pride in being present in the Wrigley Field stands, where he can interact with fans. Those conversations, Ricketts told a small group of reporters on Saturday morning, have remained positive this year. He added that he does not bother checking social media. "I...
MLB
Guardians, Twins matchup a real hair-raiser
MINNEAPOLIS -- If much of the fate of the American League Central race is to be decided in this 11-day span involving eight critical games between the Twins and Guardians, the opening act of that stretch couldn’t have set up the stakes and tension between the division rivals more effectively on Friday night, when the Minnesota offense nearly completed a huge comeback against the normally ironclad Cleveland bullpen -- and not without a touch of controversy, either.
MLB
Mariners outslugged in opener of big weekend test
SEATTLE -- For the Mariners, this weekend’s series was always going to carry a little more hype, a little more fanfare and a little more weight. The defending World Series champs are in the house, and they look even better than they did last year. There’s less than one month until the postseason, and far more eyes are on Seattle than in recent memory with the increasing likelihood of the Mariners ending their playoff drought.
MLB
Reds frustrated in loss to Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- Jose Barrero’s third-inning bloop double was just out of reach from the glove of big first baseman Rowdy Tellez. It was also the only thing that kept the Reds from being the victims of a combined no-hitter vs. the Brewers during Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at American Family Field that snapped a three-game win streak.
MLB
Has this Cub been as good as gold?
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The makeup of the Cubs’ roster this season has enabled manager David Ross to leave Ian Happ alone in left field. There has not been a need to move Happ around. That, in turn, has allowed the outfielder to narrow his preparation with the goal of owning and improving his defense in the corner.
MLB
Ureña keeps showing poise, competitiveness
DENVER -- At times -- like Saturday night’s 4-1 Rockies victory over the D-backs -- right-hander Jose Ureña rewards Colorado for the sometimes painstaking, and even risky, undertaking of rounding him into an effective Major League starter. Of particular interest was the fourth inning, when Ureña yielded three...
MLB
Nats' latest loss a microcosm of their season
PHILADELPHIA -- The fundamental woes that contributed to the Nationals' early season struggles and the emerging bright spots that have spurred the club's recent success collided in Saturday night's 8-5 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. CJ Abrams made yet another must-see play up the middle and Joey...
MLB
Bumgarner cruises before tough 6th in loss
DENVER -- Madison Bumgarner wasn’t feeling right as he warmed up in the bullpen prior to the D-backs' game against the Rockies on Saturday night at Coors Field. The burly left-hander had been searching for months ways to rediscover the early-season success that led to a 3.65 ERA over his first 18 starts. He had tinkered with his mechanics, making subtle changes he hoped would be impactful. But it just wasn’t happening.
MLB
Machado once again shoulders load for Padres
SAN DIEGO -- If the Padres are going to do this -- if they’re going to reach the postseason and prove a legitimate threat once they get there -- Manny Machado is going to need some help. The past two nights should make that abundantly clear. On Friday, Machado...
MLB
Dodgers' stars align to inch closer to clinch
SAN DIEGO -- The Dodgers are built for the 162-game challenge, with the organizational depth to survive injuries and the versatility to find matchup advantages and to patch holes in the lineup. But in any one of those 162 games, they just might hammer you with their star power. Saturday...
MLB
Edwin Jackson, who played for record 14 teams, retires
Edwin Jackson announced his retirement from baseball on his Instagram account Friday, which happened to be the 19th anniversary of his MLB debut and his 39th birthday. The right-hander played for 14 teams, a Major League record, over his 17-year career. "I’m super grateful to have had 14 different organizations...
MLB・
MLB
Twins enter crucial stretch in division race
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Heading into this all-important pair of series against the division-leading Guardians, featuring eight matchups between Cleveland and Minnesota in the span of 11 days, I couldn’t help but think back to Sept. 2019, my first season on the beat, when the fate of the American League Central hinged largely on six matchups in early and mid-September between these same two teams.
MLB
This Rockies prospect is impossible to ignore
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Catcher/first baseman Hunter Goodman, who joined Double-A Hartford this week after productive offensive stints at Single-A Fresno and High-A Spokane, is often overlooked until he becomes impossible to ignore.
MLB
Kirby outduels Braves' ace in playoff-style showdown
SEATTLE -- In a season in which his teammate is the distinct frontrunner for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, George Kirby might be putting together a sneaky bid himself. The 24-year-old on Saturday completely dominated the defending World Series champions over six-plus brilliant innings, putting Seattle on his shoulders en route to a 3-1 victory over Atlanta in front of a nearly sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Park. He surrendered just three hits and walked none, extending his streak of not allowing more than one walk in all 21 of his career starts.
MLB
Pujols ties A-Rod for 4th with homer No. 696
PITTSBURGH -- The Cardinals started Albert Pujols against a right-handed starter Saturday night at PNC Park, and he repaid the trust with another historic -- and crushed -- home run. In the sixth inning of the Cardinals’ 7-5 win over the Pirates, Pujols hit the 696th home run of his...
MLB
Clubhouse games fueling Brewers' playoff push
MILWAUKEE -- Here are the most important numbers to know about the homestand that concluded with a 7-6 Brewers win over the Reds at American Family Field on Sunday, arguably more important than Brandon Woodruff’s 11 strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez’s two home runs or the 90 feet covered by Garrett Mitchell in center field to make a game-saving catch in the ninth inning:
MLB
Ohtani lights up radar gun with fastest pitch of career
HOUSTON -- Shohei Ohtani has become a spectacle to watch, not only because of his unprecedented play as a two-way star but the new records he sets with seemingly every outing. The latest accomplishment came via his velocity, as he threw the fastest pitch in his career in the Angels’ 6-1 win over the Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Longest rain delay in CBP history can't stop Phils in 'huge win'
PHILADELPHIA -- A couple hours before Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola threw his first pitch on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, interim manager Rob Thomson was asked if he might start a relief pitcher over Nola in case rain came early. The Phils did not want to start Nola, watch him pitch a couple innings, then lose him because of a lengthy delay. Thomson said no. He had been caught in the past trying to be too cute, only to watch that idea backfire.
