bitcoinist.com
India’s Enforcement Directorate Unfreezes Crypto Platform WazirX’s Assets
India’s federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now unfrozen crypto exchange WazirX’s assets. Last year, ED undertook an investigation into the crypto platform as it suspected violations of foreign exchange regulations. Following the investigation, the ED froze assets worth $8.16 million, or 646.70 million INR. This is finally good...
bitcoinist.com
DBS Bank, SEAsia’s Biggest Lender, Is Entering The Metaverse – Here’s Why
DBS Bank has teamed up with The Sandbox, a blockchain-based metaverse gaming platform, to develop new services for customers in the 3D virtual environment that employs digital avatars. DBS Bank, the largest lender in Southeast Asia, seals a deal with The Sandbox as the first financial institution in Singapore to...
bitcoinist.com
Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi – Unleashing the potential for the future tech development
Abu Dhabi, UAE – After the first successful event in Lagos, Nigeria, the Web3 Delight is moving to the thriving capital of UAE. Abu Dhabi Web3 Delight is a unique next-generation event dedicated to developing and adopting blockchain in the growth markets. It’s the second in the series of Web3 conferences organized in emerging markets by SwiftMotion Media, a fully capitalized micro-VC, an investment arm of the management consultancy Agile Dynamics.
