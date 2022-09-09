Abu Dhabi, UAE – After the first successful event in Lagos, Nigeria, the Web3 Delight is moving to the thriving capital of UAE. Abu Dhabi Web3 Delight is a unique next-generation event dedicated to developing and adopting blockchain in the growth markets. It’s the second in the series of Web3 conferences organized in emerging markets by SwiftMotion Media, a fully capitalized micro-VC, an investment arm of the management consultancy Agile Dynamics.

