Tropical Storm Kay brings heavy rain, strong winds to San Diego County

By Brad ‌Wills
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across San Diego County as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay pushes northward along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Hurricane Kay made landfall Thursday afternoon on the Baja peninsula, with the eye of the storm coming ashore near Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state, before weakening to a tropical storm.

Widespread rain is expected to start Friday morning and last through most of the day. Heavy rain in the mountains and deserts could lead to flash flooding.

Residents, officials prepare for heavy rains from Tropical Storm Kay

Strong winds will be felt from the deserts to the coastline. Isolated gusts at the beaches could top 55 mph, waves will be choppy and thunderstorms are possible. Heavy rain in the mountains and deserts could lead to flash flooding.

A wind gust of 109 mph was reported Friday morning at Cuyamaca Peak just before 7:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, morning showers will be more scattered. Thunderstorms are possible through the day.

Check our weather radar for the latest rain conditions.

FOX 5 San Diego

Julian visitors, businesses unbothered by storm

People in San Diego County’s mountain communities are dealing with heavy winds and lots of rain, however, it’s not stopping people from coming out into town Friday. For the most part, people and businesses have said they do not mind the rain, they even enjoy it.
JULIAN, CA
