sandiegocountynews.com
El Centro Border Patrol seizes firearms, ammo, and marijuana seized at checkpoint
Salton City, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 22-year-old United States citizen in possession of five loaded firearms, ammo, and marijuana, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting the primary lanes referred the vehicle to...
kyma.com
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
oregontoday.net
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
holtvilletribune.com
Two Men Attempt to Kidnap Juvenile; She Escapes
EL CENTRO — Two men attempted to kidnap a female juvenile in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle in El Centro on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the El Centro Police Department. El Centro police officers responded to the area, where the juvenile female informed them two males wearing...
Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man Arrested for Accidently Shooting Woman in Leg
BRAWLEY — A 30-year-old Brawley man was arrested by Brawley police a day after accidently shooting a woman in the leg on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Richard Guillen allegedly shot the woman in the lower leg around 5:45 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue.
Multiple cars stuck in mudslide in California: officials
A mudslide in California resulted in multiple vehicles becoming stuck in mud and debris flow, fire officials said. Fire units responded to the mudflow to assist around 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud had reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. The landslide happened near Pine Canyon Road between...
holtvilletribune.com
WHATMATTERS: Will California Tax Biden Student Debt Relief?
OK, maybe that’s not quite right, but it’s a fitting enough description of the legal conundrum the state of California and as many as 1.3 million indebted residents are now facing. Remember when President Biden said that his administration will forgive as much as $20,000 per person in...
kyma.com
Law enforcement arrested multiple suspects in Calexico
(KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Officers Association says law enforcement arrested several suspects tied to organized crime. They posted several pictures on their Facebook page this morning. They say the county-wide operation involved multiple local and federal agencies. Officers served three separate search warrants, some in Calexico and other...
kprl.com
Arrest in San Luis 09.09.2022
Two people arrested in San Luis after their car alarm attracted the attention of police. A 22-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were parked on Calle Joaquin, near some motels off Los Osos Valley road near 101 when their car alarm went off Saturday night. Officers searched the two occupants and...
holtvilletribune.com
Women Promote Firearm Safety, Proficiency
EL CENTRO — As someone who was not raised around firearms, it was hard for Imperial Valley resident Jennifer Goodsell to imagine she would ever own one. But now, as the proud owner of a Glock 19 9mm, Goodsell is not only well versed about how to handle a handgun safely and responsibly but has a membership at a local shooting range, too.
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
FBI says New York migrant gang MS-13 trying to ‘rebuild’ after indictment update for string of machete murders
The FBI sounded the alarm Wednesday that the Central American migrant street gang MS-13 that previously wreaked havoc in New York’s Long Island has been working to "rebuild" in announcing a new indictment on racketeering charges in a string of murders. In federal court in Central Islip, a 29-count...
kyma.com
Woman from Brawley was shot in the leg
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Brawley Police Department, a woman was shot in the area of North Imperial Avenue on September 7 around 5:45 a.m.. The Brawley Police Department said the adult female was found with a gunshot wound on her lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Investigating Death of Child in Coachella
(CNS) – Authorities Friday investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
kgoradio.com
Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’
As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
Sixteen charged in alleged massive EBT fraud scheme
Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. Prosecutors say the case involves the theft of private account information of California...
