Read full article on original website
Pamm Ardell
3d ago
the ones responsible for being sneaky and doing the sale should pay for this not the taxpayers! and they should be fired!
Reply
5
Related
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff city council provides a plan to fight homelessness
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff city council hopes to help unsheltered individuals with places to stay in the coming months. This is made possible by a few key projects in the works that are expected to provide beds and assistance to unsheltered persons who have been camping around Red Bluff, including various parks.
actionnewsnow.com
Some homeless people will consider moving to Red Bluff's Samuel Ayres Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council is asking homeless people to voluntarily move from River Park to Samuel Ayres Park instead. The council said it received several complaints about homeless living in the park prior to their vote on Tuesday. Several homeless people said they're familiar with...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
ksro.com
Several California Landmarks Get Offensive Term Removed
Dozens of landmarks across California are being renamed. Eighty geographic sites will no longer include the term “squaw,” which has often been considered offensive. For example, Squaw Creek in Shasta County will be called Bald Creek and Squaw Rock in Mendocino County is changing to Inman Rock. Nearly 600 other sites across the country are dropping the word as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
A Day Hike On Hat Creek Tehama … Plus, Groundwater ‘Unsustainability’ Commission Puts Profit Over People
Congratulations on emerging sweaty but alive from the hellish temperatures of this past week. We hiked the Hat Creek trail out of Old Station just before Mother Earth turned up the burners. The trail is in Lassen National Forest and starts in the Cave Campground across Hwy 89 from Subway Cave.
shastascout.org
Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response
Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
krcrtv.com
Ribbon-cutting held for new affordable housing units in Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A celebration on Wednesday of almost 100 units of affordable housing in Redding—some dedicated to Carr Fire survivors. A ribbon cutting to mark the completion of phase two of the Kennett Court Apartments on Lake Boulevard. Because of the pandemic, it served as a...
krcrtv.com
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sprudge.com
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Theory Coffee Roasters In Redding, CA
We’re entering the home stretch of the 2022 Build-Outs of Coffee. The end is in sight, and that means it’s time to kick it into high gear and go all out. With just a few weeks left in our yearly globetrotting series, we still have some wonderful cafes to feature, and today’s entry is certainly one of those.
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
krcrtv.com
The Asphalt Cowboys receive good turnout for BBQ fundraiser
REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:30 p.m.] New Start in Trinity County Being Called the Texas Fire
Let us hope that the name of the newest fire in Trinity County isn’t indicative of the size it will grow to be…. The Texas Fire, as it is being called, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. east of Ruth Lake and south of Wildwood. According to the Shasta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire crews contain a vegetation fire less than 1 acre on Friday night.
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a vegetation fire at 7:40 p.m. on Friday at 11080 Rhyolite Dr. When crews arrived they saw a fire burning around one quarter of an acre of vegetation. Redding Fire says that there was no immediate threat to structures.
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
actionnewsnow.com
Nearly 150 PG&E customers without power in Shasta Lake after car crashes into pole
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - 141 PG&E customers are without power in the Shasta Lake area near Old Oregon Trail on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at about 10:11 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. on Sunday.
KTVL
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
actionnewsnow.com
Car torched after weed pipe tossed into the glovebox
REDDING, Calif. - Friday afternoon firefighters responded to a vehicle fully involved at the Cinemark Movies 14 parking lot in Redding. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Fire Investigator Guido Concello with the Redding Fire Department said an 'improperly discarded smoking device' caused the vehicle fire. Action News Now...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff Police arrest convicted felon in possession of a handgun and more.
REDDING, Calif. — A routine traffic stop Friday morning leads to an arrest. According to the Red Bluff Police Department early Friday morning, officers made a traffic stop on the 700 Block of Oak Street. Officers spoke with the driver and identified him as Armando Acevedo-Zepeda, it was learned...
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
Comments / 3