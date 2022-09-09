Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
High risk of rip currents continues Monday; N.C. Highway 12 unimpacted by Hurricane Earl
Video of the S-Curves in northern Rodanthe over the weekend by Altitude 12. A high risk of rip currents continues on Monday throughout the Outer Banks, due to the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Earl, per an update from the National Weather Service. An elevated threat of rip currents...
publicradioeast.org
Seashore officials asking visitors to avoid OBX beaches amid overwash and rough surf
Outer Banks officials are cautioning beach visitors to avoid one particular strand this weekend and into next week as distant Hurricane Earl is churning up the North Carolina shoreline. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are asked to avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Derby Brigade rolls out the welcome mat to interested skaters
The Kill Devil Derby Brigade (KDDB) is rolling strong in the Outer Banks. The group, after facing multiple obstacles, including losing their practice area and the COVID-19 shutdown, is rallying to recruit new team members and to build a robust squad ready to take on competitors in 2023. Rodanthe resident...
Red 'no swimming' flags posted on Nags Head, Kitty Hawk beach
Red "no swimming" flags are currently posted on Nags Head and Kitty Hawk beach. Red flags are posted due to the high threat of rip currents.
outerbanksvoice.com
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall
A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Forum Concert Series opens with Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 17
Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. David E. Oaksmith Auditorium at First Flight High School. Outer Banks Forum Concert Series | “Presented in Conjunction with The Bryan Cultural Series”. For tickets visit www.outerbanksforum.org. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading regional symphony orchestras, the Virginia Symphony has enriched the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week
Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Clark Julie Ann from 41421 Ocean View Dr LLC/014822041—Lot 4 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 4/$1,270,000/Improved Residential. Farrell & Family Construction LLC from Kinnakeet Shores 16 LLC/014822337—Bld Site 38 Kinnakeet Shores/$50,000/Vacant Residential. Barnes W Myers from Kinnakeet Shores 16 LLC/014822313—Bld Site 14 Kinnakeet Shores/$65,000/Vacant Residential. Buxton. Anglen Tahverlee D...
outerbanksvoice.com
First Flight Elementary dismissed due to “electrical issue”
On the morning of Sept. 12, the Dare County Schools sent out this message about First Flight Elementary School dismissing schools because of a power problem in the building. Due to an unresolved electrical issue at the school, First Flight Elementary School will dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12. Parent pick-up will be conducted, as usual, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Planning Board to discuss pet crematorium, child care facility
On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Dare County Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Two items are on the agenda. A text amendment to the R-2B zoning district has been submitted by Pam Anderson. Anderson is...
outerbanksvoice.com
Facing murder charge, Shayne Michael Perry found guilty of earlier assault
Shayne Michael Perry, the man charged with the Aug. 14, 2022, murder of William Jeffrey Bowlin, was found guilty on Sept. 8 in Dare District Court of a January 2022 assault against Bowlin’s daughter Olivia. According to case documents, Perry, 30 struck Olivia Bowlin above her left eye, causing...
