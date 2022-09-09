ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Earl, NC
City
Nags Head, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall

A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week

Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
MANTEO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Clark Julie Ann from 41421 Ocean View Dr LLC/014822041—Lot 4 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 4/$1,270,000/Improved Residential. Farrell & Family Construction LLC from Kinnakeet Shores 16 LLC/014822337—Bld Site 38 Kinnakeet Shores/$50,000/Vacant Residential. Barnes W Myers from Kinnakeet Shores 16 LLC/014822313—Bld Site 14 Kinnakeet Shores/$65,000/Vacant Residential. Buxton. Anglen Tahverlee D...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

First Flight Elementary dismissed due to “electrical issue”

On the morning of Sept. 12, the Dare County Schools sent out this message about First Flight Elementary School dismissing schools because of a power problem in the building. Due to an unresolved electrical issue at the school, First Flight Elementary School will dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12. Parent pick-up will be conducted, as usual, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare Planning Board to discuss pet crematorium, child care facility

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Dare County Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Two items are on the agenda. A text amendment to the R-2B zoning district has been submitted by Pam Anderson. Anderson is...
MANTEO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy