ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 61

Lewisgirl
1d ago

Hence why he is called Deathsantis, you are free to don't say gay and not be woke and stay away from true facts!! People are still catching COVID and dying but that is WOKE knowledge, it's not for you redumblicans.

Reply
7
mike c
3d ago

Old people with comorbidities is a bad combo for catching Covid. So what is that relationship and how do other states really rank.

Reply(2)
8
David Tackett
3d ago

I knew there would be political posts. Viruses don't care who the governor is. Maybe if Biden didn't take away monoclonal antibodies .

Reply(3)
8
Related
cw34.com

Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

Hurricane Earl Is Gone, But Now Two Waves East Of Florida Are Moving Toward United States BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s far too early to know if they will become anything at all, but there are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Axios

How Florida used COVID relief to fund law enforcement

Florida is among the states that used portions of American Rescue Plan Act funding aimed at COVID recovery to shore up police and other law enforcement. Driving the news: Through ARPA, President Biden gave cities and counties $350 billion to recover from COVID-19 — the largest infusion of federal funding in local governments in almost 40 years.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: On to November 2022

In a special one-hour edition of Facing South Florida Jim sits down for extensive one-on-one interviews with republican Senator Marco Rubio, and the democrat who will challenge him in the general election,  Congresswoman Val Demings. Jim will also include in the program, significant results from this past week's August primary.Guests: Sen. Marco Rubio/R- FLORIDARep. Val Demings/D- U.S. SENATE NOMINEE
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

UH study finds visitors willing to pay more for locally grown food

HONOLULU — If you grow it, they will eat it — and pay more to do so, according to a new study by University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management professor Jerry Agrusa and a team of researchers. According to the study, visitors from the continental United...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#General Health#Linus Covid
CBS Miami

Florida tops 80,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE – Passing another grim milestone, more than 80,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. The state Department of Health released a report Friday that said at least 80,386 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. That total was up from 79,573 in a report released Aug. 26 and up from 78,559 in a report released Aug. 12. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred. The new report also showed a continued slowing in reported COVID-19 cases. Florida had 28,791 newly reported cases last week, after totaling 38,956 the previous week. As a comparison, it had 78,215 new cases during the week that started July 8 and 76,012 new cases during the week that started July 15, according to the report.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Best Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs12.com

Questions regarding storm threat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Showers and storms are in the forecast the next few days. A cold front sweeping east across the eastern third of the nation is approaching the state of Florida. Out ahead of that frontal boundary, deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is spilling onshore along the western coast of the Florida peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

New College of Florida Ranked No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Colleges’ List

New College of Florida has retained its spot as the No. 5 National Liberal Arts College (Top Public Schools) by U.S. News & World Report for the 2022-2023 school year. The annual “Best Colleges” rankings by U.S. News, now in their 38th year, evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality—helping parents and students find their ideal schools.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains

The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICS: Just One Tropical Wave East Of Florida As Earl Dies

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Sunday morning brings just one tropical wave east of Florida. Hurricanes Earl and Danielle are now dead, and there is no other activity following a week that brought two hurricanes and at least two tropical waves to the tracking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy