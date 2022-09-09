ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
Scotlandville High temporarily transitions to virtual learning Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A capital area school that experienced recent flooding is transitioning to virtual learning for at least one day, school officials say. East Baton Rouge (EBR) Schools issued a Sunday (September 11) evening notice, explaining that Scotlandville High School students are not to report to campus Monday, September 12.
Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools

A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Pointe Coupee firefighters to host community event in October

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 will have a family-friendly event in October. The fire district will host its Fire Prevention Day on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livonia Branch Libray. The event will have door prizes, refreshments, music, and more. The public will have the chance to meet firefighters, donate blood, and see an ambulance demonstration.
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
Live After 5 returns this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

