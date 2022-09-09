LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 will have a family-friendly event in October. The fire district will host its Fire Prevention Day on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livonia Branch Libray. The event will have door prizes, refreshments, music, and more. The public will have the chance to meet firefighters, donate blood, and see an ambulance demonstration.

