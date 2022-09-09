Read full article on original website
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
Scotlandville High temporarily transitions to virtual learning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A capital area school that experienced recent flooding is transitioning to virtual learning for at least one day, school officials say. East Baton Rouge (EBR) Schools issued a Sunday (September 11) evening notice, explaining that Scotlandville High School students are not to report to campus Monday, September 12.
Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools
A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
Plumbing mishap partially floods Scotlandville High campus; in-person classes canceled Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes Monday and Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. All classes will be held virtually Tuesday, Sept....
BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Personnel moves at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, Louisiana Small Business Development Center, City Year Baton Rouge
Dr. Yash Shah has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Shah provides clinical care to general pediatric neurology patients and those with epilepsy. He is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. He earned a bachelor's of...
Pointe Coupee firefighters to host community event in October
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 will have a family-friendly event in October. The fire district will host its Fire Prevention Day on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livonia Branch Libray. The event will have door prizes, refreshments, music, and more. The public will have the chance to meet firefighters, donate blood, and see an ambulance demonstration.
Louisiana’s favorite breakfast food, where to find it in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When it comes to breakfast foods, there’s a lot to choose from. Some people prefer the savory flavors of bacon and eggs while others go for the sweeter side of life with pancakes and syrup, or their favorite doughnuts. Is it better to...
Transmission system issue left thousands without power in Ascension Parish, EBR
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy’s online outage map shows thousands in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes are without power early Monday afternoon. Entergy said the outage affecting Ascension Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish was due to a transmission system issue. Crews are working to pinpoint the issue Monday afternoon.
Mayor Broome addresses ongoing fight against crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been the mayor of Baton Rouge for over five years. During that time, Mayor Broome has tackled the issue of crime in the city. One way is through the Summer of Hope initiative. On Monday, Sept. 12, Mayor...
Scotlandville High going to temporary virtual learning Monday, after flooding issues on campus
Scotlandville High School will go to virtual learning on Monday, after plumbing problems caused flooding in one of the school's buildings. The school expects to return to regular, in-person classes on Tuesday, the school said in a statement Sunday. The flooding happened in the school's E building and families will...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
Live After 5 returns this Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
East Baton Rouge 911 system dropping calls again; there are thousands of places to look
East Baton Rouge Parish's 911 system suffered communications problems for a third consecutive day Monday, and the head of the agency overseeing it said there are thousands of places where the network could be out of sync. Crews from AT&T were working to nail down the cause, the city-parish said,...
Letters: Reader figures Scalise 'assistance' at different rate: And what about TOPS?
In his Sept. 5 letter to the editor, Mark Folse, a software analyst, would have everyone believe that Steve Scalise received $34,000 in taxpayer assistance for his education at LSU. Folse in his analysis of the tuition of 1989 vs. 2022 made the mistake of mixing apples and oranges. While...
Mystery power outage in EBR, Ascension restored; Engineers still troubleshooting why the grid went down
PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 15,000 households were without power near the East Baton Rouge-Ascension parish line Monday afternoon. The outage was first reported around 1 p.m. and affected homes in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Gonzales. As of around 1:10 p.m., more than 12,000 people were without electricity in Ascension Parish....
Some Baton Rouge teachers were denied paid COVID leave. The district says it's addressing it.
Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave. Part...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
