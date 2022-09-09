Read full article on original website
Related
False report of active shooter at Alice Spohn Hospital
ALICE, Texas — A false report of an active shooter at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice prompted worries Sunday, but police determined there was no threat. The Alice Police Department said the call came in at noon Sunday. The Alice Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Alice Fire Department all responded to the scene.
Law enforcement searching Moreno Jr. High in Beeville for possible weapon
BEEVILLE, Texas — There is a large police presence at Moreno Jr. High in Beeville as officers search for a possible weapon on campus. A Facebook post by the Beeville Police Department said a student called police and said there was a weapon inside the school. No weapons have been found, the post said.
Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.
Gun found in student's backpack at Hamlin Middle School
A student at Hamlin Middle School was taken into custody Monday morning after an unloaded gun was found in his backback.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student brought gun to Hamlin Middle School, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was found with a gun at Hamlin Middle School Monday, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. The gun was found after a student made a report to administration that another student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon," a letter sent to parents from the school said.
CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause
The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
Alligator found in Southside back yard
Dog alerts homeowner to an alligator in his back yard on Monday in the city's south side. No one was harmed.
Man shot while driving near Greenwood, SPID on Sunday night
He was hit once reportedly while driving down SPID on Sunday, and is expected to recover from his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kleberg County Sheriff recovering in hospital after being hit by vehicle
Officials said Kirkpatrick was outside his own vehicle in front of his residence when a vehicle hit him from behind.
Theft charges dismissed against chef and former local restaurant owner
A judge dismisses theft charges against restaurant owner who fed many impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Port Aransas fishing captain dies in boating accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a devastating day in the fishing community after the loss of local fishing boat captain, Gary Cooper. Cooper was the victim of a boating accident early that day when another boat collided with his own, knocking him into the water. James Joseph and...
Roadwork soon to begin as the City of Corpus Christi targets pothole concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has their work cut out for them as the Public Works Department works to fix more than 400 potholes reported around town. The city's pothole issue has been ongoing for some time now, with no help from the recent rain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cones block of sinkhole in Corpus Christi street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, beware! A sinkhole has opened up on Harris Drive and Carroll Lane. The hole has been marked off by cones by city officials. Use caution if you have to travel in the area. There is no word on when the hole may be filled...
KWTX
WWII Veteran Remains Arrive in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) — Larry Mayfield waited patiently for the important arrival of Southwest Flight 31. Moments began to feel like years. And that’s perfectly appropriate for a hero’s homecoming that should have happened 77 years ago. During WWII, Sergeant Herald Ray Boyd — a...
The only anime store in Corpus Christi opens up
Strawberry Moon Anime on 4256 S. Alameda Street is the only anime store in town owned by Carly Cunningham, who said she orders all of her products from Japan.
Corpus Christi family discovers sinkhole in backyard following recent rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family got quite a surprise when they arrived home to find their trash cans had been swallowed up by the ground after a large sinkhole opened up in their backyard. "They were down in the bottom of this hole," said Bruce Goulet.
Electrical contractor shocked, burned while on the job
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A scary situation took place out of San Patricio County Tuesday where an electrical contractor received third degree burns on the job. The contractor was shocked so badly that officials said he was flown to San Antonio to receive treatment. Officials with HALO-Flight said they...
Amos Rehabilitation Keep ready to discover some answers as they release sea turtles
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Amos Rehabilitation Keep held a sea turtle release at Tony Amos city beach on September 10. The record number of loggerhead sea turtles stranded on Texas beaches have hit an all time high with at least 282 since April of this year, according to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.
The 22nd Annual Fall Home and Garden Show returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the fall season around the corner, the 22nd Annual Home and Garden Show returns to the Coastal Bend. The American Bank Center is where tons of exhibitors spent their day to help others turn their home aspirations into reality. Vendors of all kind were...
koamnewsnow.com
Police: 4-year-old takes loaded gun to his Texas elementary school; father arrested
A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said. School administrators at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Corpus Christi learned a student had a weapon on campus around 9 a.m., according to a letter sent to parents from West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia.
Comments / 0