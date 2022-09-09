Ohio (5-3) won one of its two matches Saturday. Ohio finished the Bobcat Invitational with two wins, but an opportunity slipped away. Ohio was nearly perfect in its first set against Loyola Maryland (2-5). It immediately created a 7-1 lead in set one after Anna Kharchynska's third kill of the early set. The Bobcats' lead never got smaller than five in set one, and they won the set by 10.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO