OHIO Honors Program restricts enrollment, enhances experiences
Ohio University’s OHIO Honors Program, or OHP, will limit the number of students it enrolls in future classes following the induction of its largest class during the Fall Semester. The OHP began in the fall of 2019 as a supplement to the Honors Tutorial College and its enrollment numbers...
The Pest: I found another page of Rufus’ diary
I was once again walking down Court Street when I found a crumpled piece of paper. After the last discovery, I was a bit suspicious, so again, I picked it up. But this time, I had to wash my hands afterward. Again, it was another page from Rufus’ diary. It was sticky.
Football: Ohio offense struggles in 46-10 blowout loss to Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, PA – It was unlikely that Ohio would pull off a repeat of its 2012 upset of Penn State in State College, but it looked particularly inept, especially on the offensive end, in Saturday's 46-10 blowout loss. In a drive at the end of the first half,...
Rollerbowl’s closing affects Athens community members
An Athens favorite used to strike the need to have a great, competitive night with friends, but recently the sound of crashing pins has dimmed. Rollerbowl Lanes, a former bowling alley in Athens, has been closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Athens residents without a local alley.
Field Hockey: Numbers to know from Bobcats' 4-1 stumble against Towson
All good things must come to an end. For Ohio, it was an undefeated start to the season. Ohio slipped against Towson on Sunday and fell 4-1 for its first loss of the 2022 season. The match was off to a great start for the Bobcats when Anouk Plaehn scored...
Fall Fest offered craft beer, live music
Last Friday, atop the Athens parking garage, community members gathered for a night of festivities and, most importantly, beer, at the annual Fall Fest. As folks made their way to the elevator (or stairs if they were feeling ambitious) and prepared for the six-floor ascension, music could be heard reverberating down through the concrete walls of the garage.
Volleyball: Ohio splits final two games of Bobcat Invitational
Ohio (5-3) won one of its two matches Saturday. Ohio finished the Bobcat Invitational with two wins, but an opportunity slipped away. Ohio was nearly perfect in its first set against Loyola Maryland (2-5). It immediately created a 7-1 lead in set one after Anna Kharchynska's third kill of the early set. The Bobcats' lead never got smaller than five in set one, and they won the set by 10.
