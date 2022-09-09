ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

11,000 forced from homes due to Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps, evacuation latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Monday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-map-update-evacuation/103-e0c84225-a983-498f-a167-62914c5b24cf. Authorities said crews faced an increase in fire activity Sunday after a smoke inversion lifted over much of the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties has scorched 46,837 acres and is just 10% contained so...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire

Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients

The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them. Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Biotech company expanding, building new facility in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility that promises another step away from Sacramento's reliance on a government-based jobs economy is taking shape at Sacramento's Metro Air Park. Orca Bio, a Bay Area late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders...
SACRAMENTO, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Heatwave and rolling blackouts affect the Davis community

PHOTO: Lights go out over the Cannery housing development as PG&E enacts rolling blackouts amid heatwave. An unprecedented heat wave has struck a majority of California, including record-breaking temperatures in Yolo County and surrounding communities. Temperatures reaching 117 degrees Fahrenheit have led to rolling blackouts, causing 12,000 PG&E customers to go without electricity for around two hours on Wednesday afternoon.
DAVIS, CA
Paradise Post

Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada grows to 25,000 acres

The Mosquito Fire grew by almost 20,000 acres in 24 hours, crossing into El Dorado County and sending heavy smoke over the Lake Tahoe area. Though the official report Friday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had the acreage at 14,250, the latest perimeter map indicated the area was near 25,000 acres (38½ square miles) and the Placer County sheriff’s office confirmed that figure in a tweet.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

