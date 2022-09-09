Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
Mosquito Fire now larger than 65 square miles | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles, with 10% containment, according to CalFire. It's burned 46,587 acres as of CalFire's last update Sunday night.
abc10.com
Mosquito Fire: California Wildfire Update, Sept. 11
California Wildfires: The Mosquito Fire is burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. The massive fire has forced 11,000 from their homes.
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
Mosquito Fire evacuees wait at shelters, scattered throughout region in foreseeable future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
11,000 forced from homes due to Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps, evacuation latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Monday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-map-update-evacuation/103-e0c84225-a983-498f-a167-62914c5b24cf. Authorities said crews faced an increase in fire activity Sunday after a smoke inversion lifted over much of the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties has scorched 46,837 acres and is just 10% contained so...
KCRA.com
Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire
Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
californiaexaminer.net
Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave
A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
californiaglobe.com
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
KCRA.com
bluedevilhub.com
Heatwave and rolling blackouts affect the Davis community
PHOTO: Lights go out over the Cannery housing development as PG&E enacts rolling blackouts amid heatwave. An unprecedented heat wave has struck a majority of California, including record-breaking temperatures in Yolo County and surrounding communities. Temperatures reaching 117 degrees Fahrenheit have led to rolling blackouts, causing 12,000 PG&E customers to go without electricity for around two hours on Wednesday afternoon.
KMPH.com
Sierra Sun
Paradise Post
Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada grows to 25,000 acres
The Mosquito Fire grew by almost 20,000 acres in 24 hours, crossing into El Dorado County and sending heavy smoke over the Lake Tahoe area. Though the official report Friday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had the acreage at 14,250, the latest perimeter map indicated the area was near 25,000 acres (38½ square miles) and the Placer County sheriff’s office confirmed that figure in a tweet.
