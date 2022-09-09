ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern Dance Alliance receives $4.2 million dollar grant from arts council

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
 4 days ago
The Kern Dance Alliance is receiving more than $4.2 million dollars from the California Arts Council . KDA will administer the California Creative Corps program throughout the Central Valley and eastern Sierra region of the state.

This pilot program is designed to promote community and civic engagement, and to spread awareness about water and energy conservation, climate change, emergency preparedness, and relief and recovery through the arts.

Andrea Hansen, president of the Kern Dance Alliance, explained how the alliance came to be chosen to administer this grant.

“Two years ago, Governor Gavin Newsom approved a one time $60 million pilot program called the California Creative Corps ,” said Hansen. “And this money was to be spent on a variety of regions throughout California. And the focus is using the arts to impact the quality of life specifically in those areas that are less seen, often forgotten. And the idea is that we're using the arts to impact the quality of life of people really living up and down the state.”

13 organizations, including the KDA, were selected statewide to re-grant funds in their region to arts and social service organizations, individual artists, and cultural workers.

