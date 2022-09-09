NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.

The driver tried to ram the officer around 3 p.m. near East 233rd Street and Harper Avenue, anonymous law enforcement sources told the New York Post .

Police took the driver into custody, and neither the driver nor the officer were seriously injured, the Post reported — again citing anonymous sources.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.