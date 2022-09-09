ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.

The driver tried to ram the officer around 3 p.m. near East 233rd Street and Harper Avenue, anonymous law enforcement sources told the New York Post .

Police took the driver into custody, and neither the driver nor the officer were seriously injured, the Post reported — again citing anonymous sources.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

NBC New York

NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops

Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt. The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2300 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Arrested:. Julio Alcantara-Santiago. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating after 2 shot in Williamsbridge section of Bronx

NEW YORK -- Gunfire broke out in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, leaving two people wounded.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the latest from the Williamsbridge section of the borough.Police taped off much of the area around Decatur at East 201st Street.Down the block, five officers were seen investigating the shooting, and right next to them were two small cones, which are often used to mark shell casings.It all started just after 3 p.m. Police say one male was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the groin. Another was shot in the leg.One victim took himself to the hospital, while the other was transported by ambulance. One went to Montefiore and the other to St. Barnabas. Police say both are expected to survive.McNicholas spoke to a man who was working in the area who said there is so much road construction happening that he didn't hear the shots, but knew something was wrong when he saw people frantically running from the area.There was no immediate word from police on a motive or any information on the shooter or shooters.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn

A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Little Yemen: 59-Year-Old Female Pedestrian Critical following Car Accident

A 59-year-old female pedestrian is in critical condition following a motor vehicle accident in the Little Yemen section of The Bronx. On Friday, Sept. 9, at around 6.31 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian who was struck at the intersection of Bronxdale Avenue and Cruger Avenue in the Little Yemen section of The Bronx, located south of Pelham Parkway, in the 49th Precinct.
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

