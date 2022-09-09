ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

2 killed in plane crash at Santa Monica Airport

By additional reporting by Sam Bader, Cameron Kiszla, Jennifer McGraw
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qsv6s_0hnwsBao00

A plane crashed on the Santa Monica Airport runway Thursday afternoon, killing two people.

The crash in the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop occurred at 4:25 p.m., according to the Santa Monica Fire Department .

According to a press release from the Fire Department, the single-engine Piper Sport airplane, which was operated by a local flight school, crashed and caught fire.

Though the flames were extinguished in 1 minute and 39 seconds, both people aboard died.

“The aircraft was inbound to the airport when it touched down, made an abrupt upward maneuver before crashing in the infield,” the release said.

Fire Department Chief Danny Alvarez called the situation a “tragic accident” in a press conference Thursday evening.

“Our thoughts are with the families of victims,” Alvarez said.

Dash cam footage captured a large, dark plume of smoke rising from the airport.

Fire officials added that there was “no hazard to the nearby residential neighborhood,” but the airport is currently closed to all air traffic until an expected reopening on Friday.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

“The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates,” the statement said. “After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it (usually on the next business day) on this webpage. You can look up the aircraft by its registration number on this webpage . Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Student pilot and instructor die during flight lesson

A flight instructor from Santa Monica Flyers, a flight school located at the airport, and a student were killed while trying to land following an introductory flight lesson at about 4:25 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Accident Investigator Eliott Simpson said the flight took off at...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KRON4 News

Court documents: Nurse in fatal LA crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars

A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit

A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Monica, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Roads remain closed after 50 people rescued from Lake Hughes mudslide

Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday evening who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.The moving mud reportedly pushed cars across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to a tweet by LAFD. Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.A SigAlert was issued at 4:12 p.m. for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.
LAKE HUGHES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA church destroyed in fire, arson investigation underway

LOS ANGELES – More than 100 firefighters battled a major emergency fire Sunday that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles. Firefighters battled the flames for one hour and 40 minutes. They remained on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway

Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Santa Monica Airport#Air Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Aircraft#The Fire Department#Piper Sport
L.A. Weekly

Fatality Reported after Car Collision on Civic Center Way [Malibu, CA]

Car Crash on Malibu Canyon Road Resulted in Fatality. The fatal accident happened around 4:35 p.m., at Civic Center Way and Malibu Canyon Road, involving a yellow vehicle. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear; However, the crash closed all lanes in both directions of Pacific Coast (1) Highway.
MALIBU, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Bellflower ID’d

A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37-yearrs-old, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation. Sheriff’s officials...
BELLFLOWER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

American Airlines first class passenger is jailed and another woman convicted after they attacked fellow traveler, used racial slurs and spat at man who tried to stop them on flight to LA that had to be diverted to Phoenix

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, from the Bronx,...
PHOENIX, AZ
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man found dead in center of 710 Freeway

Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Big Rig Jackknifes on Golden State Freeway in Rain

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A big rig jackknifed on the Golden State (5) Freeway early Friday morning, Sept. 10, in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley. Castaic California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a solo traffic collision around 12:20 a.m. involving a big rig which was traveling southbound on the 5 Freeway in the truck lanes when it veered off to the right shoulder striking 50 feet of guardrail and coming to a complete stop on the embankment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Massive California fire eases with rains

California firefighters were able to beat back a massive wildfire outside Los Angeles after a tropical storm brought rains and cooler temperatures, US authorities said on Saturday.  "Fire activity has been greatly reduced due to the moisture from Tropical Storm Kay," a statement from Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Thousands without power in LA after outages from storm

Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers Saturday, prompting officials to schedule additional field crews to respond to situations throughout the coverage area."If you're affected by power outages caused by wind & rain from Tropical Storm Kay, our crews worked through the night and will continue around the clock," the utility tweeted just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Approximately 24,700 customers were without power at that time. Fortunately for a good portion of those residents who experienced outages, 16,000 of them had their power restored as of 3:30 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy