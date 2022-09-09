Read full article on original website
Related
Senate to Probe Sacked U.S. Attorney’s Claim Trump Wielded DOJ Against Critics
The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to conduct a congressional inquiry into claims made by a former top federal prosecutor that Donald Trump attempted to meddle with his office, using the Justice Department to protect himself and pursue his detractors. Geoffrey Berman, who was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York until mid-2020, when he was fired by Trump, aired his allegations in a new book, excerpts of which were published by The New York Times earlier this month. Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced the body’s intention to probe the alleged “astonishing and unacceptable deviations from the department’s mission to pursue impartial justice” in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday evening, Berman demurred on commenting on the legality of Trump’s ethics. “But I can tell you, it violated all the norms and traditions of the Department of Justice, which is supposed to be independent from politics,” he said. “Trump turned the department into his own personal law firm.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
US Justice Dept agrees to Trump 'special master' suggestion
The US Department of Justice will accept the appointment of one of the judges proposed by Donald Trump as a "special master" in the investigation of classified documents seized from the former president's Florida home last month, it said Monday. The filing also noted the department "respectfully opposes the appointment of Paul Huck, Jr," the Trump team's second nominee, a federal judge from Florida, "who does not appear to have similar experience."
Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client...
Comments / 0