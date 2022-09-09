Read full article on original website
Nearly 100 Republicans urge Pelosi to hold President Biden accountable for student loan plan
(The Center Square) – Nearly 100 Republican members of Congress have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold accountable President Joe Biden for what they say is his “illegal $300 billion student loan giveaway.”. Initially, the cost estimate was $300 billion. However, since then, the Committee for...
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
The prospect of Pelosi's departure has some considering the power vacuum she would leave, and what it would mean for California's influence in D.C.
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Trump Attorney's Eye-Popping Claim On Live TV Sounds Like A Confession
Alina Habba bragged about having "firsthand knowledge" that may not help her client.
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch
In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.
State of Utah sues President Biden for ‘unlawful’ designation of National Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday, the United States District Court of Utah, Garfield County, Kane County, and the state of Utah filed a lawsuit against President Biden and members […]
Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time
Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago
Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
RNC cuts off Trump and makes him pay for his own lawyers in Mar-a-Lago documents mess: report
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl wrote in his post-Donald Trump administration book that on Jan....
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Ex-FBI Official Says Government 'Screwed Up' By Not Searching Mar-A-Lago Sooner
"It was too darn slow," former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi said.
Rock Star Blasts MAGA, Calls Trump 'Greatest Swindler in History'
The singer of a popular punk rock band criticized the former president and his supporters during a recent show.
Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn't have been president if he acted 'like a normal person'
Jared Kushner said the truth about Trump's real-life persona is "hiding in plain sight." He acknowledged that many people wish his father-in-law would "act like a normal person." Kushner said Trump probably "wouldn't have been president" if he behaved like the average person. Jared Kushner said this week that he...
