Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
humboldtsports.com
Tyler, Odell lead the way as Jacks begin new era
The Cal Poly Humboldt women’s team placed three athletes in the top 15 to highlight a strong day at the Best in the West Triathlon Festival in Sweet Home, Oregon, on Sunday morning. Farrah Tyler placed fourth overall in a total time of 1:13:12 to pace the Jacks. She...
humboldtsports.com
Huskies edge the Panthers in a shootout to win Mack tournament
The Fortuna Huskies were crowned champions at the McKinleyville girls soccer tournament on Saturday, but it took a penalty shootout to get the better of the host team after an exciting championship game. The Huskies are off to an impressive start this season under new head coach Samuel Licona and...
humboldtsports.com
Panthers, Huskies lead the way on opening day at Mack tournament
By Ray Hamill — McKinleyville and Fortuna both won their opening two games at the Mack girls soccer tournament on Friday, as three of the four local teams involved advanced to the semifinal round. The host Panthers shut out both of their opponents on opening day to top Group...
humboldtsports.com
Huskies top Kelseyville to snap seven-game losing streak
The Fortuna Huskies scored on their opening three possessions on Friday night on the way to a 34-18 win at Kelseyville that saw them snap a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season. After losing a heartbreaker 6-0 at Justin-Siena last week, the Huskies responded in style and came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
humboldtsports.com
‘Poised’ Hoopa Warriors pull away in the second half
The Hoopa Warriors broke open a tight game with a big second half on the way to a 30-16 win at Fort Bragg on Friday night. With the game hanging in the balance at the interval and the score tied 16-16, a relentless Hoopa running game began to wear down the home team, while the Warriors defense shut down the Timberwolves in the second half.
humboldtsports.com
Loggers top Mendocino, get set for Arcata tournament
The Eureka Loggers prepared for Saturday’s big Arcata tournament with a straight sets victory over Mendocino on Friday night. The Loggers won 25-14, 25-20, 25-15. Mariah Napoleon was instrumental in the win, finishing with a game-high 10 kills, while teammate Maeghan Hampton continued to impress and added eight kills and nine aces.
humboldtsports.com
Good defense not quite enough for McKinleyville at Willits
A 44-yard field goal seconds before halftime proved to be the difference in a defensive game at Willits on Friday night, as the McKinleyville Panthers fell 3-0 to the Wolverines. The Panthers played great defense for the second straight week and have allowed just three points in two games to...
kclu.org
USC, UCLA might have the big TV sports contracts, but Central Coast college now boasts its own beer
Colleges have their own logos, and mascots. But, a Central Coast university is unveiling its own craft beer. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the inspiration for Cal Poly Gold, an all-malt lager brewed with noble hops. Firestone Walker Brewing Company created the official craft beer, which is making its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spectators traveled to Lompoc in hopes of witnessing a rocket launch
Firefly’s second launch attempt was scrubbed after two launch attempts during the four-hour launch window.
Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11
The Lompoc City Fire Department added three new firefighters to the force and promoted a new captain in a badge-pinning ceremony Friday. The post Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Saw Temperature of 107 Degrees on Six Rivers Lightning Complex Yesterday
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 89% containment and 850 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, the extreme heat peaked across the fire area yesterday,...
Rare rain storm swept through SLO County over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
Parts of SLO County experienced thunderstorms and lightning as a tropical storm hit California.
Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a days-long live fire training beginning on Thursday in a building located at the Butron Mesa Training Center in Lompoc The post Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California’s next ‘sexy’ issue? Here’s how SLO County tackled rising home costs in 1980s
San Luis Obispo County had the 12th most expensive housing market in the nation in the early 1980s.
Flood watch issued for Santa Barbara Co. mountain areas
The National Weather Service reports the watch area is for the interior mountain areas, including Cuyama and Santa Ynez.
UPDATE: Caltrans worker hit along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A vehicle hit a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Nipomo Friday afternoon, officials say.
syvnews.com
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
Comments / 0