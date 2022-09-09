ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
humboldtsports.com

Tyler, Odell lead the way as Jacks begin new era

The Cal Poly Humboldt women’s team placed three athletes in the top 15 to highlight a strong day at the Best in the West Triathlon Festival in Sweet Home, Oregon, on Sunday morning. Farrah Tyler placed fourth overall in a total time of 1:13:12 to pace the Jacks. She...
SWEET HOME, OR
humboldtsports.com

Huskies edge the Panthers in a shootout to win Mack tournament

The Fortuna Huskies were crowned champions at the McKinleyville girls soccer tournament on Saturday, but it took a penalty shootout to get the better of the host team after an exciting championship game. The Huskies are off to an impressive start this season under new head coach Samuel Licona and...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
humboldtsports.com

Panthers, Huskies lead the way on opening day at Mack tournament

By Ray Hamill — McKinleyville and Fortuna both won their opening two games at the Mack girls soccer tournament on Friday, as three of the four local teams involved advanced to the semifinal round. The host Panthers shut out both of their opponents on opening day to top Group...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
humboldtsports.com

Huskies top Kelseyville to snap seven-game losing streak

The Fortuna Huskies scored on their opening three possessions on Friday night on the way to a 34-18 win at Kelseyville that saw them snap a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season. After losing a heartbreaker 6-0 at Justin-Siena last week, the Huskies responded in style and came...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
humboldtsports.com

‘Poised’ Hoopa Warriors pull away in the second half

The Hoopa Warriors broke open a tight game with a big second half on the way to a 30-16 win at Fort Bragg on Friday night. With the game hanging in the balance at the interval and the score tied 16-16, a relentless Hoopa running game began to wear down the home team, while the Warriors defense shut down the Timberwolves in the second half.
HOOPA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Loggers top Mendocino, get set for Arcata tournament

The Eureka Loggers prepared for Saturday’s big Arcata tournament with a straight sets victory over Mendocino on Friday night. The Loggers won 25-14, 25-20, 25-15. Mariah Napoleon was instrumental in the win, finishing with a game-high 10 kills, while teammate Maeghan Hampton continued to impress and added eight kills and nine aces.
MENDOCINO, CA
humboldtsports.com

Good defense not quite enough for McKinleyville at Willits

A 44-yard field goal seconds before halftime proved to be the difference in a defensive game at Willits on Friday night, as the McKinleyville Panthers fell 3-0 to the Wolverines. The Panthers played great defense for the second straight week and have allowed just three points in two games to...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
ATASCADERO, CA
kymkemp.com

Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire

On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
