Fire damages high school under construction in Worcester
WORCESTER - A fire damaged a building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester Monday afternoon. WBZ-TV's drone camera captured firefighters still on the roof as the sun set Monday, hosing down the smoldering stacks of insulation that had fueled spectacular flames. It was just after 3 p.m. when firefighters got several 911 calls about heavy smoke atop one of four new buildings under construction as part of the new, $316 million Doherty High School. "It's like a punch to the gut," said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty. "You put a lot of time and effort. A lot of time went...
'Under investigation': Fire damages building at construction site of new Doherty High
Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche briefing the press about the fire at the new Doherty High School pic.twitter.com/OERZnLspUl— Craig Semon (@CraigSemon) September 12, 2022 WORCESTER — City fire crews and investigators remain at the scene where a three-alarm blaze broke out Monday at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School. The...
New Doherty High School Building In Worcester Catches On Fire (UPDATE)
One person is hospitalized after a 3-alarm fire broke out at the new Doherty High School in Worcester, which is still under construction, Boston25 reports. The fire started on the roof of the building just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the outlet reports citing Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche.
Marlborough & Hudson Ramps To Close Overnight Sept. 12-13-14 For Bridge Repair
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the on-ramps from Route 290 eastbound to Route 495 northbound and the Route 85 Connector will be closed nightly on Monday, September 12, Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Framingham Police: Avoiding Deer, Vehicle Lands On Its Roof
FRAMINGHAM – A woman driver, trying to avoid a deer in the road, rolled over her vehicle on Friday night, September 9, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Edmands Road and Grove Street at 10;25 p.m. The female driver “drove off road to avoid a...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 4-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was issued a citation following a 4-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Sunday afternoon, September 11. The crash happened at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and South Street. “Two vehicles collided causing another two vehicles to be rear ended,” said Framingham Police...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited
FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
BREAKING: Medical Helicopter Requested For Rollover Holliston Crash
HOLLISTON – A medical helicopter has been request for a serious crash in Holliston tonight, September 11. The helicopter is expected to land at the Warren Center in Ashland. The rollover crash happened on Highland Street near Summit Point Road just before 10 p.m. The single-vehicle crash has multiple...
Worker hospitalized after fire at Doherty High School in Worcester
A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
NECN
Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston
Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
Framingham Police: Minor Injuries in Cyclist vs Motorcyclist Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two individuals suffered minor injuries in a crash between bicycle and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon, September 10. The incident happened at Concord Street at 1:14 p.m. A “male cyclist attempted to cross Route 9 overpass and was struck by a motorcycle operator,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
communityadvocate.com
Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest
SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
Worcester Airport Hiring On-Call Snow Removal Help for Upcoming Winter
WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Airport is now accepting applications for temporary, on-call snow removal workers and heavy equipment operators for the 2022-2023 winter season. Drivers must be available nights, days, weekends and holidays whenever snow, ice, freezing rain or other inclement weather is in the forecast. The pay is...
Traffic Alert: Crash at Pleasant and Temple Streets
FRAMINGHAM – Reports of a serious crash at Temple and Pleasant streets tonight, September 8. Traffic is being detoured as of 4:45 p.m. Expect delays in the area. SOURCE will update when we have more facts confirmed.
universalhub.com
Developer files plans for 124-unit apartment building where it once proposed a charter school on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale
The Dedham developer that once would have built a charter school at the old Clay car dealership and garage on Belgrade Avenue yesterday filed detailed plans with the BPDA for a five-story residential building with 124 units and 86 parking spaces - and green space on what is now a parking lot.
Police Called To Walmart Before 7 a.m. For Disturbance
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Walmart early Friday morning, September 9 for a disturbance. “A customer was causing a disturbance at the check out area and spit during the incident,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened before 7 a.m. By the time police...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
Home of the Week: 2022-Built Contemporary Home in Natick Center
NATICK – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 4-bedroom Natick home built in 2022. The 4 Spring Street property is priced at $1,299,000. Built in 1922 the Natick Center home has 3,207 square feet of living space. On the market for 75 days, the...
Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in Fitchburg
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Fitchburg Sunday afternoon. The raging blaze on Milk Street was upgraded to a third alarm at approximately 2:30 p.m. according to the Fitchburg Fire Department’s Facebook page. There was no information released on potential injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for...
Central Mass. by the Numbers
The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
