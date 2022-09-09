ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

CBS Boston

Fire damages high school under construction in Worcester

WORCESTER - A fire damaged a building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester Monday afternoon. WBZ-TV's drone camera captured firefighters still on the roof as the sun set Monday, hosing down the smoldering stacks of insulation that had fueled spectacular flames. It was just after 3 p.m. when firefighters got several 911 calls about heavy smoke atop one of four new buildings under construction as part of the new, $316 million Doherty High School. "It's like a punch to the gut," said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty. "You put a lot of time and effort. A lot of time went...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Under investigation': Fire damages building at construction site of new Doherty High

Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche briefing the press about the fire at the new Doherty High School pic.twitter.com/OERZnLspUl— Craig Semon (@CraigSemon) September 12, 2022 WORCESTER — City fire crews and investigators remain at the scene where a three-alarm blaze broke out Monday at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School. The...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Marlborough & Hudson Ramps To Close Overnight Sept. 12-13-14 For Bridge Repair

In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the on-ramps from Route 290 eastbound to Route 495 northbound and the Route 85 Connector will be closed nightly on Monday, September 12, Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
HUDSON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 4-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – A driver was issued a citation following a 4-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Sunday afternoon, September 11. The crash happened at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and South Street. “Two vehicles collided causing another two vehicles to be rear ended,” said Framingham Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited

FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston

Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
HOLLISTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest

SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in Fitchburg

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Fitchburg Sunday afternoon. The raging blaze on Milk Street was upgraded to a third alarm at approximately 2:30 p.m. according to the Fitchburg Fire Department’s Facebook page. There was no information released on potential injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for...
FITCHBURG, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
WORCESTER, MA
