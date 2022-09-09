ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
KHBS

Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
KHBS

1 person dies after multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake

One person died after a multiple boat crash Friday night on Beaver Lake, according to Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Zellers said two boats were involved in the crash. He said the navigation lights were not working correctly on one of the boats, but said he...
Cameron Eittreim

This Restaurant Has The 411 On a Great BLT

There are few things in life that are more satisfying than a simple BLT sandwich. But without the right ingredients, the sandwich won't taste as good as you'd expect. From choosing the right bacon to the right lettuce and tomatoes, a good BLT is unlike anything else in the world. There are quite a few places in Fort Smith that I have found to enjoy a BLT sandwich.
5newsonline.com

Jalen Catalon to have shoulder surgery; miss remainder of season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After the #16 Razorbacks win over South Carolina, Sam Pittman announced that Jalen Catalon will miss the remainder of the season. Pittman also said Myles Slusher will return to the lineup next Saturday against Missouri State. Both players were injured in the season opening win over...
