As we know, Garfield the cat had a favorite type of food, and it was Lasanga. Which is a dish that can take hours to prepare if you do it by hand. But what if there was a way to have some delicious home-cooked lasagna in a restaurant? Well, luckily Fort Smith has the place for you.
KATV
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
5newsonline.com
Concerns raised over Sebastian Co. election chairman's felony record
Current Sebastian Co. Election Commission Chair Jason Vineyard pleaded guilty to two felony overdrafts charges in 2003 and was ordered to pay more than $20K.
Fort Smith food bank to receive 40,000 pounds of protein from Tyson
The River Valley Regional Food Bank will receive a donation of close to 40,000 pounds of protein on Monday morning, according to a press release.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas dominates South Carolina by controlling the line of scrimmage | Locked On Razorbacks
Arkansas beat South Carolina 44-30 by dominating on the offensive & defensive lines. It's the first time they've won back-to-back SEC openers since 2003-04.
Haskell County Deputies Find Drugs Hidden In Man's ATV
Haskell County deputies say they arrested a man after finding meth and fentanyl hidden in his ATV. Deputies say Saturday afternoon, someone called about a man who was chasing someone around on an ATV in Whitefield. Deputies say when they got there, they saw Hunter Miller get off the ATV...
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
5newsonline.com
Protesters gather outside of Fayetteville Petland store
A group gathered outside a Fayetteville pet store Saturday protesting its sale of puppies. The protest comes as that store is in a legal battle with the city.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
Remembering 9/11: Arkansas woman remembers sister killed in terrorist attack
Among the thousands of victims on Sept. 11, 2001 was flight attendant Sara Low, an Arkansas native and University of Arkansas grad. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death, her sister, Alyson Low, recalled the tragic day our country endured an act of terror.
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
Fort Smith police obtain warrant for hit-and-run suspect
Fort Smith police obtained a warrant on September 7 for Oscar Martinez, 21, in connection to a hit-and-run on April 24.
KHBS
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
Fayetteville homicide ‘person of interest’ turns himself in
A 22-year-old turned himself in Saturday morning in connection to a murder of a 28-year-old that happened near a McDonald's in Fayetteville.
KHBS
1 person dies after multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake
One person died after a multiple boat crash Friday night on Beaver Lake, according to Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Zellers said two boats were involved in the crash. He said the navigation lights were not working correctly on one of the boats, but said he...
This Restaurant Has The 411 On a Great BLT
There are few things in life that are more satisfying than a simple BLT sandwich. But without the right ingredients, the sandwich won't taste as good as you'd expect. From choosing the right bacon to the right lettuce and tomatoes, a good BLT is unlike anything else in the world. There are quite a few places in Fort Smith that I have found to enjoy a BLT sandwich.
Judge approves $1 settlement in Huntsville abuse case
Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court approved a settlement amount of $1 in a case involving alleged sexual assault and harassment at a Madison County school.
5newsonline.com
Jalen Catalon to have shoulder surgery; miss remainder of season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After the #16 Razorbacks win over South Carolina, Sam Pittman announced that Jalen Catalon will miss the remainder of the season. Pittman also said Myles Slusher will return to the lineup next Saturday against Missouri State. Both players were injured in the season opening win over...
