Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with SUV on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, SUV driver charged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 5:21 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Fishel Road.

According to Highway Patrol, a Honda CRV was driving down Fishel Road and did not look to see if cars were coming on N.C. 150. Troopers say a motorcycle hit the side of the CRV, and the rider was thrown off of the bike.

The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist for treatment.

The driver of the CRV, as well as a child who was riding as a passenger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the CRV is being charged with failure to yield.

