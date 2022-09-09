ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with SUV on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, SUV driver charged

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctGwa_0hnwoPzY00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 5:21 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Fishel Road.

According to Highway Patrol, a Honda CRV was driving down Fishel Road and did not look to see if cars were coming on N.C. 150. Troopers say a motorcycle hit the side of the CRV, and the rider was thrown off of the bike.

The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist for treatment.

The driver of the CRV, as well as a child who was riding as a passenger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the CRV is being charged with failure to yield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 crashes in 3 miles shut down Interstate 40 West in Guilford County, 3rd crash on Interstate 40 East

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 experienced several closures following crashes on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The first crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, causing the right lane of the highway to close. The closure began at 12:48 p.m. A few miles away from the first crash, a second […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Forsyth County, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
GRAHAM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Battleground Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro is closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, police say. It happened on Battleground Avenue at Markland Drive just after 4:30 a.m. Friday. One person involved suffered minor injuries, according to police. The north and south lanes of Battleground...
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in NC head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Highway Patrol#N C 150#Crv#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
thestokesnews.com

Motorcyclist killed and another injured after head on collision near King

According to media outlets, North Carolina Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a driver who hit two motorcyclists head on near King on Monday, Sept. 12. As noted by troopers, the driver was heading west when they crossed the center line and collided with both motorcyclists, ejecting them both and killing one, at just after 9:00 p.m. Troopers were called to the scene on Mountainview Road and Gib Ferguson Road just outside of the city limits of King. The driver was driving a 2015 Nissan.
KING, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
WGAL

Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at car dealership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Elkin Tribune

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601

An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
ELKIN, NC
FOX8 News

2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
63K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy