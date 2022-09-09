Read full article on original website
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
Police looking for pickup in investigation of man found dead in Friendswood
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Friendswood police are investigating the death of a man found in a home there. They say when they found him, he had been dead for several days. They also released information about a vehicle they're looking for. Police found the man Monday at around 12:40 p.m....
Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
Man with tire iron shot, killed by Liberty County officer at restaurant, HPD says
A man died after he was shot by a uniformed investigator with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office who was working security at a restaurant Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after the restaurant closed around 11 p.m. at 300 Gulfgate Mall near the...
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
Suspect charged, baby safe following hostage situation in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A barricaded suspect was arrested and a baby is safe following a hostage situation in northeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jose Ivan Padron, 31, has been charged with two felonies, endangering a child and evading in a motor vehicle. Officers were reportedly...
Suspect surrenders, baby safe after holding child hostage in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff involving a baby, according to Houston Police. The incident started after police were responding to a call about a possible assault between the man and his wife at a home on J C Oaks Circle. When they arrived,...
Houston crime: Violent night leaves 4 dead, several injured, police say
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for the Houston Police Department after multiple shootings across the city left four people dead and several others injured. The violence started in northeast Houston after two people were killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings just blocks apart.
HPD seeks red Dodge Charger spotted at scene of deadly shooting outside Fifth Ward corner store
Police are looking for a red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a sunroof after one man was killed and another was injured when a gunman fired into a crowd on Saturday.
HPD: Armed suspects seen robbing Meyerland optometrist office accused of hitting other stores
HOUSTON — Houston Police released new surveillance video of another robbery, this time involving an optometrist office in the Meyerland area. The robbery happened on the afternoon of Aug. 18 on Beechnut Street. Surveillance video showed two men entering the office with one of them walking up to the counter armed with a gun and demanding money.
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy shoots and kills man accused of charging at him with tire iron
Police said the man came within arms distance of the deputy at a Gulfgate Mexican restaurant before he opened fire. The man then ran outside and died in the parking lot.
3-year-old boy's death considered 'suspicious,' Liberty County authorities say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 3-year-old boy died Saturday in north Liberty County, according to authorities. On Sunday, officials said the child's death is being investigated and is considered "suspicious." What happened. Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the boyfriend of the child's mother called Liberty County authorities and reported that...
Recognize them? 3 men accused of stashing dozens of glasses, cash from Galleria-area optometry office, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department are seeking help in finding three men accused of stealing dozens of designer glasses and unknown amounts of cash from a Galleria-area optometry office. According to police, it happened in the 5800 of San Felipe Street near Chimney Rock Road at around...
Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy 'suspiciously' dies in Liberty County, sheriff says
Investigators said the boyfriend of the child's mother called and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as "gagging."
Man convicted of 2 counts of aggravated assault in road rage shooting that left family burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — A man has been found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family burned after the bullet ignited fireworks in the back of their truck. Bayron Rivera was charged with four counts after two children were severely injured...
At least 1 dead in west Harris County house fire
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a fire started at a house in west Harris County Friday morning. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to a home on Seaberg Road in Crosby. Investigators said an elderly man was found dead. KHOU 11 is working to...
2 killed in separate shootings blocks and hours apart during violent night in Houston, police say
The deadly shooting was part of what proved to be a violent night in the Bayou City with a total of seven shootings that resulted in four deaths.
