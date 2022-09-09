ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Kingwood, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos

HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Smoke Inhalation#House Fire#Hca#Accident#Douglas Fir Villa Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

At least 1 dead in west Harris County house fire

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a fire started at a house in west Harris County Friday morning. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to a home on Seaberg Road in Crosby. Investigators said an elderly man was found dead. KHOU 11 is working to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy