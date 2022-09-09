Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton Schools re-evaluate gender restroom, sports policies after backlash
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Gardner-Edgerton School District’s gender restroom and sports policies have many speaking out, forcing the district’s Board of Education to re-evaluate its policies. The district’s Board of Education has been considering a policy stating a student must use a restroom or join a sports team...
lawrencekstimes.com
Food service workers at Lawrence retirement community file petition to unionize
Food service workers at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community in Lawrence have filed for an election to join Teamsters Local 696, according to a news release from the union. The 20 workers include cooks, servers, housekeepers and dishwashers in the independent living facility’s restaurant, according to the release. “We see...
WIBW
Investigation into police shooting death of Kansas teen closed by federal officials
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - The investigation into the death of an Overland Park 17-year-old following a police shooting has been closed by federal officials as they found they could not prove all elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. The Department of Justice says on Friday, Sept. 9,...
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
The ACLU of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter.
kcur.org
A proposal to help with housing in Prairie Village is drawing vocal critics — and misinformation
A group of Prairie Village residents — including multiple former members of the city council — on Tuesday again packed city hall to voice concerns about a series of recommendations made by city’s ad hoc housing committee. But city officials contend that much of the opposition is based on misinformation and are working to communicate to residents what, exactly, the recommendations would entail if enacted.
lawrencekstimes.com
Disability studies highlighted in new KU exhibition; activist to speak at opening reception
A chosen book and sculpture as well as an upcoming exhibition through the University of Kansas Libraries aim to foster learning and discussion of disabled people’s experiences. “Disability Visibility,” an anthology of essays written by disabled people, has been chosen as the KU’s 2022-23 Common Book. The Common Book...
KMBC.com
Trial in death of prominent Kansas City attorney begins Monday
Five years after a prominent Kansas City attorney was fatally shot outside his home, the man accused of killing him will go to trial. David Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tom Pickert in 2017. His trial begins Monday, Sept. 12. Prosecutors say Jungerman shot Pickert...
Former Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy loses law enforcement certification
A former sergeant in the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department was stripped of his peace officer’s license last month over a 2019 altercation at the county jail.
LJWORLD
Plans moving forward for new $1M high-tech, small-scale manufacturing plant on KU’s West Campus
The University of Kansas has received a nearly $1 million federal grant to build a small scale manufacturing facility that will help start-up drug firms and other biotech companies create critical, early-stage batches of their products. KU announced on Friday that the university has received a $958,000 grant from the...
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
Federal investigation ends against officer in Kansas teen’s death
The Department of Justice closes its civil rights investigation into the deadly police shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers.
LJWORLD
Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case
A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
2 WyCo Sheriff’s deputies lose certification after cocaine, alcohol violations
Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies lost their law enforcement licenses earlier this month after actions by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.
kcur.org
A new drug treatment center opens in Kansas, where overdoses are surging but help is hard to find
Robert Olivarez has a special feeling every time he steps on the grounds of a new addiction recovery center in the heart of Paola, Kansas. Olivarez, vice-president of operations for Arista Recovery, said it chose the 38-acre facility after researching the rapidly rising number of overdose deaths in Kansas and Missouri. The grounds were formerly operated by the Ursuline Sisters of Paola, making the transition to a place of healing a fitting one, he said.
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
Juvenile jailed after hit-and-run prompted lockdown at Kan. school
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a juvenile suspect following a crash that temporarily locked down a high school. Just after 8a.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a hit and run crash at the intersection of SW Western Avenue and SW Munson Avenue, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison
KANSAS CITY, MO – A St. Joseph resident was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in a $2.1 million meth conspiracy. 32-year old John Paul Gnat pleaded guilty in June, 2020 to drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, admitting that he supplied methamphetamine to several individuals on a daily basis, sometimes pound quantities twice a day, for several months.
