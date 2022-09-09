ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Food service workers at Lawrence retirement community file petition to unionize

Food service workers at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community in Lawrence have filed for an election to join Teamsters Local 696, according to a news release from the union. The 20 workers include cooks, servers, housekeepers and dishwashers in the independent living facility’s restaurant, according to the release. “We see...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
kcur.org

A proposal to help with housing in Prairie Village is drawing vocal critics — and misinformation

A group of Prairie Village residents — including multiple former members of the city council — on Tuesday again packed city hall to voice concerns about a series of recommendations made by city’s ad hoc housing committee. But city officials contend that much of the opposition is based on misinformation and are working to communicate to residents what, exactly, the recommendations would entail if enacted.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
KMBC.com

Trial in death of prominent Kansas City attorney begins Monday

Five years after a prominent Kansas City attorney was fatally shot outside his home, the man accused of killing him will go to trial. David Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tom Pickert in 2017. His trial begins Monday, Sept. 12. Prosecutors say Jungerman shot Pickert...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cprb
Kansas Reflector

Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents

TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
OTTAWA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
LJWORLD

Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case

A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

A new drug treatment center opens in Kansas, where overdoses are surging but help is hard to find

Robert Olivarez has a special feeling every time he steps on the grounds of a new addiction recovery center in the heart of Paola, Kansas. Olivarez, vice-president of operations for Arista Recovery, said it chose the 38-acre facility after researching the rapidly rising number of overdose deaths in Kansas and Missouri. The grounds were formerly operated by the Ursuline Sisters of Paola, making the transition to a place of healing a fitting one, he said.
PAOLA, KS
JC Post

Juvenile jailed after hit-and-run prompted lockdown at Kan. school

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a juvenile suspect following a crash that temporarily locked down a high school. Just after 8a.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a hit and run crash at the intersection of SW Western Avenue and SW Munson Avenue, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison

KANSAS CITY, MO – A St. Joseph resident was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in a $2.1 million meth conspiracy. 32-year old John Paul Gnat pleaded guilty in June, 2020 to drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, admitting that he supplied methamphetamine to several individuals on a daily basis, sometimes pound quantities twice a day, for several months.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy