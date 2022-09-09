ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

New show “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas” now featuring on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday Sept. 12 KUSI featured the premiere launch of “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas”, a new show now airing in 97% of the country. iCrime is an investigative series now airing on KUSI five days a week, which features crimes across the country captured on smart phone cameras by ordinary people.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
CORONADO, CA
kusi.com

“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is national Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by executive director for “A new path” Gretchen Burns Bergman about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

New homeless shelter to house up to 150 in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is opening its newest homeless shelter in the Midway District Monday, Sept. 12. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at the Rosecrans shelter that will soon house up to 150 people. The new shelter is being made available after multiple homeless issues were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Nine year old police dog retires after stabbing incident

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nine-year-old police dog Jester has served the San Diego Police Department for the last seven years, and will be retiring this month. The Belgian Malinois and his handler officer Randall Gray responded to over 1,000 calls for service in that time, with Jester also being a survivor of a recent on-the-job stabbing in which he made a speedy recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

New Chula Vista legislation calls for the end of flavored tobacco sales

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – City leaders in Chula Vista are raising awareness for new legislation calling for the end of flavored tobacco products sales. The City of San Diego, unincorporated County of San Diego and Imperial Beach have already banned the sales of flavored tabacco. Soon, Chula Vista will vote on the legislation at a city council meeting.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Highway Patrol gives safety tips on driving in the rain

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wind and rain seldom visit the sunny city of San Diego and the surrounding county, so Brian Pennings of the CA Highway Patrol joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard to discuss highway tips to stay safe on slick roads. Tropical Storm Kay is predicted to bring...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SDSU Police Chief retires amidst school’s alleged rape scandal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s been a change of leadership at the San Diego State University police department: SDSU police chief Mike Hastings made the decision to retire from his role in order to spend more time with family. The change comes at the same time that university...
SAN DIEGO, CA

