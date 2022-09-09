SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nine-year-old police dog Jester has served the San Diego Police Department for the last seven years, and will be retiring this month. The Belgian Malinois and his handler officer Randall Gray responded to over 1,000 calls for service in that time, with Jester also being a survivor of a recent on-the-job stabbing in which he made a speedy recovery.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO