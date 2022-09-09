Read full article on original website
New show “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas” now featuring on KUSI
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday Sept. 12 KUSI featured the premiere launch of “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas”, a new show now airing in 97% of the country. iCrime is an investigative series now airing on KUSI five days a week, which features crimes across the country captured on smart phone cameras by ordinary people.
Co-Founder of CAYS talks about new “Discover Your Purpose” program
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Being a kid is meant to be the most-care free time in a person’s life, but figuring out a life path is becoming increasingly stressful for young people as educational inflation adds pressure to career pursuits. This is why The Community Alliance for Youth...
Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is national Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by executive director for “A new path” Gretchen Burns Bergman about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
SANDAG approves $300 million toward relocation of Del Mar railway
DEL MAR (KUSI) – The train tracks leading up the coast of California have been facing the threat of collapse along the seaside segment on the Del Mar Bluffs. Wind and sea water have eroded the bluffs by roughly 4 to 6 inches per year. Recently, SANDAG approved a...
New homeless shelter to house up to 150 in Midway District
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is opening its newest homeless shelter in the Midway District Monday, Sept. 12. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at the Rosecrans shelter that will soon house up to 150 people. The new shelter is being made available after multiple homeless issues were...
Tunnel to Towers Foundation delivers mortgage payoffs to fallen first responders
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it paid off the mortgages of the 21 first responders who lost their lives during the attack and subsequent fire-fight and rescue. Tunnel to Towers was established in memory of fallen FDNY Firefighter Stephen...
Nine year old police dog retires after stabbing incident
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nine-year-old police dog Jester has served the San Diego Police Department for the last seven years, and will be retiring this month. The Belgian Malinois and his handler officer Randall Gray responded to over 1,000 calls for service in that time, with Jester also being a survivor of a recent on-the-job stabbing in which he made a speedy recovery.
New Chula Vista legislation calls for the end of flavored tobacco sales
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – City leaders in Chula Vista are raising awareness for new legislation calling for the end of flavored tobacco products sales. The City of San Diego, unincorporated County of San Diego and Imperial Beach have already banned the sales of flavored tabacco. Soon, Chula Vista will vote on the legislation at a city council meeting.
County health officials warn not to enter ocean for 72-hours after rainfall
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recent rains have triggered warnings from health officials to avoid certain popular beaches. A water contact warning is in place for Coronado due to contaminated sewage run-off. County health officials are asking people not to swim, surf, or dive for 72-hours after rainfall. The...
Highway Patrol gives safety tips on driving in the rain
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wind and rain seldom visit the sunny city of San Diego and the surrounding county, so Brian Pennings of the CA Highway Patrol joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard to discuss highway tips to stay safe on slick roads. Tropical Storm Kay is predicted to bring...
SDSU Police Chief retires amidst school’s alleged rape scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s been a change of leadership at the San Diego State University police department: SDSU police chief Mike Hastings made the decision to retire from his role in order to spend more time with family. The change comes at the same time that university...
