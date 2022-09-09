Read full article on original website
Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park
An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
14-year-old girl critically wounded on South Side after shot in the face, Chicago police say
She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Chicago shootings injure several teens this weekend in Gresham, Marquette Park: CPD
According to recent Chicago police reports, there have been at least 10 minors shot in the city this month.
Video: Man robbed with gun held to his head in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was walking in an alley around 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Wabansia Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and three people got out with one of them holding a gun to his head, police said.
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
Chicago police release photos of suspects wanted in Loop armed robbery on CTA train
Chicago police released photos of suspects in an armed robbery that happened on a CTA train.
Teen Shot After Allegedly Breaking Into Man's Car in Bronzeville, Police Say
A teen is hospitalized and a man is being questioned after a car owner allegedly shot the 13-year-old after he broke into a vehicle in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a 13-year-old allegedly broke into a Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley at...
3 people wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are wounded after a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 75th Street around 4:18 a.m. Police said the victims were standing outside when they heard shots and felt pain. A 51-year-old woman...
Man found fatally shot in head in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a car on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Sunday. Chicago police found an unidentified man in the passenger side of a car in the 7000 block of South Ada Street around 12:20 a.m. after reports of someone slumped over the wheel.
Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
13-day-old baby boy dead after found unresponsive inside Bowmanville home, Chicago police say
A 13-day-old baby boy is dead after he was found unresponsive inside a Chicago home, police said.
8 armed robberies and carjackings reported during overnight spree from West Loop to Edgewater
Chicago police are investigating an overnight crime wave that rolled from the West Loop to Wicker Park to Edgewater, leaving at least six carjacking victims and two armed robbery victims in its wake. No arrests have been made. It started around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West...
Chicago police officer who just retired dies by suicide, the latest in a string this summer
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups
An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
Surveillance video shows man breaking into Chicago lakefront restaurant amid rash of burglaries
In one incident, a man cut a hole in a business' roof to steal a cash register, police said.
Chicago police hope to prevent catalytic converter thefts with spray paint
The hope is for neon-colored paint to deter thieves from taking the converters, or at least make them easier to track down.
