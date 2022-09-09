ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park

An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Video: Man robbed with gun held to his head in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was walking in an alley around 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Wabansia Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and three people got out with one of them holding a gun to his head, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
#Cpd#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime
CBS News

3 people wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are wounded after a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 75th Street around 4:18 a.m. Police said the victims were standing outside when they heard shots and felt pain. A 51-year-old woman...
fox32chicago.com

Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
