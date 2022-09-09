Bail Set at $500K for Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Woman and Children at Gunpoint

Read full article on original website
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 14, 2022
On 09/14/22 at 10:35 p.m. in the 2000 block of Lakeridge Dr, Sheriff's deputies arrested Adam DJ Cunningham, 30, on suspicion of 1) second-degree murder, 2) second-degree burglary, 3) residential burglary and 4) theft of a motor vehicle. On 09/14/22 at 4:24 p.m. in the 17700 block of Gilbert St...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Trying to Strike Officer With Stolen Vehicle During Pursuit Wednesday Night
A Centralia man accused of trying to hit an officer’s vehicle at a high speed with a stolen truck during a pursuit Wednesday night has been charged with first-degree assault. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Max J. Patino, 27, was reportedly attempting to evade...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Arrested After His Adoptive Mother Found Dead Due to ‘Homicidal Violence’
Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Olympia man Wednesday who is accused of killing his 82-year-old adoptive mother. A family member found the woman dead at her home about 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest, near the Delphi Golf Course southwest of Black Lake, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Finger, Stealing Phone and Car in Pe Ell
A man accused of breaking a woman’s finger while trying to steal her cellphone in Pe Ell on Monday is facing felony robbery, assault and theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Brandon S. Salice, 38, of Winlock, had reportedly been staying with the alleged victim for several days...
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office: Foul Play Not Suspected in Death of Lewis County Jail Inmate
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office told The Chronicle Thursday that no foul play is suspected in the death of a Lewis County Jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell Sept. 2. The Olympian first reported on the death, identifying the man as Matthew Potter, 47. Corrections deputies found Potter,...
thejoltnews.com
Elderly Olympia woman found dead at home; adopted son arrested
An 82-year-old Olympia woman was found dead inside her home, and her adopted son has been arrested in connection with her death, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced yesterday. In a media release, TCSO said a woman’s relative visited her at her home on the 7100 block of...
Chronicle
Former Chico’s Employee Accused of Falsifying $1,200 in Refunds in Centralia
A former employee of Chico’s Off the Rack in Centralia accused of stealing customer’s receipts and using them to get $1,200 in refunds between January and July of this year is now facing theft and identity theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alicia Sullivan, 39, of Chehalis,...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Relative With Hatchet on Sunday
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia man accused of threatening a relative with a hatchet on Sunday. Collin Boehm, 27, allegedly “came at (the alleged victim) full force” while swinging a hatchet and saying “I’m going to kill you” while the victim was backing away, according to court documents.
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Nearly $10,000 by Redepositing Ex’s Checks
One year after she was charged with identity theft for allegedly stealing checks made out to an ex-partner, Aniesa L. Stamper has had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court. Stamper, 26, of Chehalis, is accused of taking checks her ex-partner earned as an employee of JJ Berry Furniture...
thejoltnews.com
Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail
A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
Tacoma woman faces murder charges in robbery that turned to shootout
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is facing murder charges after Tacoma police say a planned robbery quickly escalated into a shootout. On July 30, Tacoma police officers responded to the 5300 block of South Orchard Street after a 911 caller reported two men shooting at each other in a parking lot.
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
Chronicle
Man Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Shooting Brother in Lebam
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for murder and assault after allegedly fatal shooting his brother Sept. 10 in the state Route 6 community of Lebam west of Pe Ell, according to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies along with officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police...
q13fox.com
Police: Loaded gun, pills seized from suspected fentanyl dealer in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer and seized pills and weapons. Authorities say officers on an emphasis patrol watched a 20-year-old man selling pills on Pacific Hwy S. They took him into custody and searched him, finding a stolen Smith & Wesson .40 caliber...
Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
q13fox.com
Deputies sweep notorious homeless encampment in Parkland
PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies swept a notorious homeless encampment in Parkland and made several arrests last week. On Wednesday Sep. 7, deputies cleared out an encampment along 149th St S, on a private lot between Pacific Ave S and C St S. Authorities say they received frequent calls about the encampment, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and drug overdoses.
nypressnews.com
Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8
Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South, numerous times for incidents such as shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses.
kptv.com
Car bomb explodes at Washington funeral, police searching for suspect
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state police are looking for a man who is suspected of putting an explosive in a car belonging to a funeral attendee, causing the car to explode. On August 23, as the victim was attending a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, a device was allegedly...
