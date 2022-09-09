Read full article on original website
13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.
A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
University Of Minnesota to request 15% increase in state aid
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials with the University of Minnesota are set to request a nearly 15 percent boost in aid from the legislature. U of M officials told the Board of Regents Thursday that they want to ask for the extra funding to help cover costs related to inflation. The...
Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
The Saga of Hiawatha: A curious battle for public golf in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — In the state known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, one of the more controversial and puzzling battles in the landscape of public golf in America is unfolding at Hiawatha Golf Course. Fittingly, it involves a lake. On Wednesday, after decades of flooding in an environmentally sensitive...
Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations
EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
Morgan, Minnesota air it out in 62-10 romp past W. Illinois
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota never let up against another overmatched opponent, from start to finish and top to bottom — all the way down to the furry maroon and gold mascot.Tanner Morgan passed for 287 yards and a score over 2 1/2 quarters and had one of Minnesota's seven rushing touchdowns in a 62-10 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.Mohamed Ibrahim (23 carries for 130 yards) and Trey Potts (10 carries for 79 yards) kept their comeback from injuries going strong with two scores apiece on the ground for the Gophers (2-0), whose 679 total yards were the third most in...
Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night. Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
'Workmanlike, squared': Gophers crush Western Illinois 62-10, improve to 2-0
MINNEAPOLIS - For the second straight week, the University of Minnesota football team did exactly what it should against an inferior opponent. The Gophers dominated Western Illinois of the FCS in every possible way in a 62-10 win over the Leathernecks on Saturday in front of more than 40,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are 2-0 and have won their first two games by a combined 100-10 as they host Colorado next Saturday in their lone non-conference game against a Power 5 school.
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Edina Fall into the Arts Festival
EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
A 54-acre Optum-occupied campus in Minnesota is up for lease
A 54-acre campus in Minnesota partially occupied by UnitedHealth Group's Optum has been listed for lease, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Sept. 8. The Eden Prairie campus contains three buildings and was originally built for ADC Telecommunications. Optum leases 473,000 square feet of office space on the campus. The company also has another nearby office building available for sublease.
Black woman adds wellness center to the $1.1M building she bought to enrich her community
“The goal at ZaRah is to build a neighborhood oasis in health and wellness,” said Minnesota activist Kenya McKnight-Ahad. Kenya McKnight-Ahad is the founder of the Black Women’s Wealth Alliance, a Minneapolis group that aims to foster Black girl magic and build generational wealth. Since 2014, the organization has “served over 4,000 Black women, provided over $1,300,000 in small capacity grants and facilitated $780,000 in lending,” per the official BWWA website.
Rev. McAfee: As a community, we have to make first step to end violence in Minneapolis
Minneapolis pastor and community leader Jerry McAfee had some strong words on what needs to change to end the cycle of violence in the city. He says it starts with the individual.
New fungal disease threatening apple and juniper trees found in the Twin Cities
Japanese apple rust leaf spot. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. A fungal disease affecting apple, crabapple and juniper trees has been found in Minnesota for the first time, the Department of Agriculture announced Friday. The agency said Japanese apple rust, a disease caused by the fungal plant pathogen...
Suspect in triple murder to be extradited back to Minnesota from Chicago
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minneapolis man is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting five people – three fatally – Sunday afternoon in Saint Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Forty-one-year-old Antonio Wright was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago and officials say when he's extradited to Minnesota, he will make his first appearance in Ramsey County District Court. Earlier, Mayor Melvin Carter applauded Saint Paul officers' "diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured" this past weekend.
Hennepin County planning anaerobic digestion facility
Hennepin County Minnesota has set a goal of recycling 75 percent of its waste and sending zero waste to landfills by 2030. Part of that plan is building an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Brooklyn Park near the county’s transfer station at 9401 83rd Avenue. The Hennepin County Anaerobic...
Why the Minneapolis Police Department wants drones to help police the streets
The Minneapolis Police Department is developing a plan to add unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, to its law enforcement strategy. Police and some proponents of the new equipment say it’ll help MPD bolster its law enforcement capabilities as the department tries to deal with a sustained crime wave amid staffing shortages.
