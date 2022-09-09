ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 5A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Southeast Polk (11)3-01101. 2. Pleasant Valley3-0943. 3. West Des Moines Dowling2-1845. 4. Cedar...
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (9-12-22)

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of Monticello’s win over Clinton. VOLLEYBALL: Monticello 2, Clinton 0 St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Hoopeston 0 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2, Sullivan 0 Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0 Pleasant Plains 2, Mt. Pulaski 0 Williamsville 2, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 Grace Christian Academy 2, Iroquois West 0 BOYS SOCCER: […]
MONTICELLO, IL

