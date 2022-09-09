Read full article on original website
Related
aseaofblue.com
Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 3
Coming off a thrilling Kentucky football victory at The Swamp, Coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats have climbed up to No. 9 in this week’s AP college football poll, the highest ranking since 2007, as the Wildcats now look to go 3-0 on Saturday against Youngstown State at Kroger Field.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Youngstown State preview and viewing info
This weekend, the Kentucky Wildcats return to Lexington on the heels of a monumental win over the Florida Gators in The Swamp. After taking down the Gators in dramatic fashion, Kentucky is now set to host Youngstown State on Saturday for a noon kickoff inside Kroger Field. The game can be viewed on the SEC Network.
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky recaps historic win over Florida
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a monumental win over the Florida Gators, putting Mark Stoops atop the program’s all-time wins list at 61. On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Aaron Gerson and Vinny Hardy, the guys welcomed Jalen Whitlow back to the show to discuss the historic win in The Swamp.
aseaofblue.com
How many SEC games will Kentucky football win?
Coming into the season, expectations were as high as they’ve ever been for the Kentucky Wildcats football program. After just two weeks of regular-season action, those expectations have managed to soar even higher, thanks in large part to last week’s road win over the 12th-ranked Florida Gators. That’s led to Kentucky climbing into the top 10 of many major top 25 polls and power rankings entering Week 3, and many are starting to wonder if this team really is capable of winning the SEC East and contending for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aseaofblue.com
UK offers Ace Bailey; Eric Dailey includes Wildcats in new list
Although we are getting to the heart of football season, one thing is for certain in college athletics: Recruiting never stops. That’s the case for the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, as John Calipari and his staff are hitting the road over the last several days, visiting recruits as they look to round out their class of 2023 while also laying the foundation for the 2024 class.
aseaofblue.com
Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Volleyball vs. Louisville Edition
The annual battle of Kentucky is upon us as the Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team, ranked No. 13 in the country, hosts the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals in Lexington. A win for either team will speak volumes for their resume this season and will allow for major bragging rights until the two teams meet next — either in the postseason or next regular season.
aseaofblue.com
Friday Headlines: Craft Family Donation Edition
With the Youngstown State game on the horizon for Saturday afternoon, some other big news broke for the Kentucky Wildcat football program Thursday in a major donation given to help kick-start the Nutter Field House renovations. The news was announced by Mitch Barnhart at a UK Athletics committee meeting, that...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Youngstown State: Everything to know for Week 3
The Kentucky Wildcats will host Youngstown State in Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. Game time is noon ET Saturday on the SEC Network. Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Wildcats’ clash with the Penguins.
RELATED PEOPLE
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky confirms game against Yale
We still do not have the entire schedule for the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2022-23 season, but we know the majority of the opponents. Now, the previously reported game against the Yale Bulldogs has been confirmed by Kentucky and is scheduled for Saturday, December 10th. This will be the second time...
Comments / 0