EDISON, NJ - The MAAC has announced this week's men's soccer awards and Niagara freshman Alberto Zanchez Cervera has been named MAAC Rookie of the Week. Sanchez Cervera scored both goals in Niagara's 2-1 win over Stonehill last Monday. The first came on a corner from Stephen Hasse in the 13th minute of play that was headed in by the freshman.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO