Quilts take over Hill City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While Mother Nature takes her time changing colors for the fall, Hill City hosted their own version of fall with a warm color quilt show. The quilt show is a collaboration between the Hill City Arts Council and the Heart of the Hills Quilters Guild. This year the show grew to over 300 different quilts with something for everyone.
Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish’s Public Safety Department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping. This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash...
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
Box Elder hosts annual Patriot Day Celebration
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) -To mark the last few days of summer and kick off the fall the city of Box Elder hosted their Patriot Day celebration. The sound of police sirens kicked off Box Elder’s annual event. The first event of the day was a parade that began behind Box Elder’s city Hall. This is the fifth year for the event and people from the community came out and joined in on the fun.
‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In celebration of their 45th class reunion the Rapid City Central High School class of ‘77 decided to show some love to the community that helped give them an education. In the spirit of giving the class of ‘77 completed a community project today. The goal of the project was to build and outfit 77 twin beds that would be donated to children in the community.
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
Live interview with Stevens head coach Michael Scott
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 4th ranked Stevens football team hosted 5th Harrisburg Friday night. We had a chance to catch up with Raiders head coach Michael Scott to chat about the matchup and his team’s season.
Friday Night Hike, September 9, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders had their toughest test yet against the Harrisburg Tigers. Plus, the Custer Wildcats aimed to earn their first win of the season in their bout against Rapid City Christian. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
