Governor to convene Mental Health Summit on Oct. 11 in Casper

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Thursday that the governor will convene a Mental Health Summit on Oct. 11 in Casper.

“Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation,” Gordon said in a news release. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.”

Encompassing a holistic approach, Gordon, alongside members of the legislative and judicial branches, is set to discuss the state of mental health in Wyoming. Bringing together various perspectives from community partners, private providers and state leaders, panel discussions will highlight current efforts and the development of a common agenda for addressing mental health and substance abuse in Wyoming.

The keynote speaker, Rob Anda, developer of the Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface, will lead a panel discussion highlighting the importance of establishing trauma-responsive communities.

The summit is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive, Casper.

With support from the Hughes Charitable Foundation and Align, the summit is free of charge and open to anyone with an interest in learning how we can collectively move forward to improve mental health for all Wyoming residents. Attendees are requested to register at https://bit.ly/governors-mh-summit .