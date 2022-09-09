ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Governor to convene Mental Health Summit on Oct. 11 in Casper

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Thursday that the governor will convene a Mental Health Summit on Oct. 11 in Casper.

“Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation,” Gordon said in a news release. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.”

Encompassing a holistic approach, Gordon, alongside members of the legislative and judicial branches, is set to discuss the state of mental health in Wyoming. Bringing together various perspectives from community partners, private providers and state leaders, panel discussions will highlight current efforts and the development of a common agenda for addressing mental health and substance abuse in Wyoming.

The keynote speaker, Rob Anda, developer of the Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface, will lead a panel discussion highlighting the importance of establishing trauma-responsive communities.

The summit is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive, Casper.

With support from the Hughes Charitable Foundation and Align, the summit is free of charge and open to anyone with an interest in learning how we can collectively move forward to improve mental health for all Wyoming residents. Attendees are requested to register at https://bit.ly/governors-mh-summit .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Health
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy