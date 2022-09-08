Read full article on original website
Massive health care strike: 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job
About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday morning, saying they are fighting for better staffing and better care for their patients. The strike is against 13 hospitals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, as well as Duluth. It is scheduled to last only three days, and the union says the strike is not about pay but over letting members provide the quality of care they want to provide to patients.
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
Mudslide traps drivers in Southern California as storms bring heavy rainfall over the region
A mudslide trapped multiple drivers in Southern California as storms drenched the region and brought flash flood warnings Sunday evening. Several motorists were rescued after their vehicles became stuck in a mud and debris flow on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A verbal encounter with police at a Black Lives Matter protest led pregnant activist to 4-year prison sentence
Lawyers are pushing for a judge to reconsider the prison sentence of a South Carolina activist who was convicted for "breach of peace," aggravated over remarks she made to police during racial justice protests in 2020. Brittany Martin, a 34-year-old Black woman, is expecting a baby later this year, but...
