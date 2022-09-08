Sports scores, highlights for Thursday: Krockta's kills lead Taunton volleyball to win

TAUNTON — Another school year is underway in the Taunton area, and with it, another fall sports season.

Here's a look at how the area teams faired Thursday including scores and highlights.

Boys Soccer: Taunton at Sharon

SCORE: Sharon 5, Taunton 1

LOCATION: Sharon High School

DATE: Sept. 8

RECORD: 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: Javonte Fernandes scored the lone Tiger goal off an assist from Riley Ribello early in the second half.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. North Attleboro

Girls Soccer: Taunton vs. Sharon

SCORE: Sharon 5, Taunton 1

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Sept. 8

RECORD: 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: Emily Calderon scored the lone Tiger goal. "We played well, but Sharon beat us to the ball the majority of times," Taunton coach Dan Borges said. "Their intensity was above ours, although we had our moments that showed we were in the game. Our team will learn and improve from games like this."

NEXT GAME: Tuesday at North Attleboro

Golf: Taunton vs. Attleboro

SCORE: Attleboro 177, Taunton 188

LOCATION: Segregansett Country Club

DATE: Sept. 8

RECORD: 0-3 (0-3 Hockomock League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Dwayne Burgo shot a team low 45 (+9) while Logan Letourneau shot a 46 (+10).

NEXT MATCH: Tuesday vs. King Philip

Volleyball: Taunton vs. Sharon

SCORE: Taunton 3, Sharon 1

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Sept. 8

RECORD: 2-0 (2-0 Hockomock League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Hayley Krockta led the way for the Tigers with 11 kills, two aces and four digs. Sayla DePina had six kills while Anna Abouzeid had 14 assists, Mia Fernandes had 11 digs and Megan Rose had six.

NEXT MATCH: Monday at North Attleboro

Girls Soccer: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Dennis-Yarmouth

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 8, Dennis-Yarmouth 1

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

DATE: Sept. 8

RECORD: 1-1 (0-0 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Lily Ford led the way with a pair of goals and an assist while Willow Forbes-Smith scored her first varsity goal and added a pair of assists. Makena Columbus had a goal and an assist while Isabella Fischer, Lila Wilcox and Haylie Fortune all found the back of the net. Abigail Hart and Karissa Murray both earned assists and goalkeepers Cori Cahill and Mia Tierney combined for a strong effort in net.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. New Bedford

Golf: Bridgewater-Raynham at Dartmouth

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 127, Dartmouth 96

LOCATION: Allendale Country Club

DATE: Sept. 8

RECORD: 1-1 (1-0 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Justin Peters led the way for the Trojans shooting a match best 38 (+2) while Richie Thayer shot a 40 (+4), Jason Coughlin shot a 41 (+5) and both Pat Concannon and Liam Barry shot a 43 (+7) each.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Durfee

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Sports scores, highlights for Thursday: Krockta's kills lead Taunton volleyball to win