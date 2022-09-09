Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Parent petition calls for Shelton schools to address class size spikes
SHELTON — Concerns over burgeoning class sizes in some city elementary schools has some parents calling for action. Melissa Hanas, a parent of a third grader at Booth Hill School, where she is also a PTO board member, created an online petition Wednesday, calling for parents to join her in demanding more funding to hire teachers to cut into some class sizes that stand at 28 or 29 students to one teacher.
sheltonherald.com
West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns
WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
sheltonherald.com
Shelton alerts parents to bus route consolidations, stop changes
SHELTON — With the start of the new school year on Tuesday came new bus stops for some students. Shelton Student Transportation Services consolidated a number of bus runs and reconfigured some bus stops, a move city officials say will “provide efficient and safe transportation” for students.
milfordmirror.com
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
NewsTimes
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Gaston Outspent Incumbent Bradley By Nearly 3 To 1 In State Senate Primary
City faith leader Herron Gaston spent approximately $120,000, most of it public dollars, to defeat incumbent State Senator Dennis Bradley in the August 9 Democratic primary, according campaign finance reports filed with the state. Gaston, the city’s assistant chief administrative officer, defeated Bradley 1,775 to 1,628 in Connecticut’s 23rd Senate...
sheltonherald.com
As Chabad of Greenwich seeks to expand kindergarten, P&Z scrutinizes traffic circulation on Mason Street
GREENWICH — As Chabad Lubavitch of Greenwich seeks to expand enrollment of kindergarten students, the Planning & Zoning Commission said it will take a thorough look at traffic flow and access to the educational facility on Mason Street. Under its plan, the nonprofit religious and educational organization would add...
Project Veritas balks at order
Lawyers representing Project Veritas, which made an undercover video of a Greenwich assistant principal appearing to admit hiring discrimination against Catholics, conservatives, and people over 30, have responded angrily to a demand by the state attorney general’s office that the organization preserve all material potentially relevant to its investigation.
NewsTimes
Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools
FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
‘Not closed’ Norwalk courthouse to be reconfigured
NORWALK, Conn. — A top State courts official has decided to consolidate Superior Court facilities in Stamford and Norwalk. Meaning, Norwalk attorneys, police officers and citizens are expected to make their way to Stamford, as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are disappointed with this...
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
Register Citizen
Former Stamford Democratic leader found guilty in vote fraud case
STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge has found former Democratic City Committee chair John Mallozzi guilty of second-degree forgery and making false statements in absentee balloting. Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of each. All were tied to Stamford’s 2015 elections for spots on the Board of Finance,...
trumbulltimes.com
21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
Register Citizen
CT Port Authority taps Stamford for $3.3 million toward its marinas
STAMFORD — The long delayed plan to dredge the marina and channel at Cove Island Park just got a $3.1 million boost. City officials announced this week that they will use millions in state funding to advance improvements to Stamford marinas decimated almost a decade ago by Superstorm Sandy.
sheltonherald.com
Column: Demolish or renovate, what to do when architecture fails
The country is still experiencing a building boom. All around us existing buildings are being torn so new construction can be built, often removing history and changing neighborhoods. But sometimes buildings simply do not work and cannot do what they were designed to. When mistakes are revealed by a building’s occupancy there are two choices: demolish or renovate. Several public venues in the region offer stark examples of the options.
Register Citizen
Actor Jenny Mollen, candid about her mental health struggles, to headline Darien’s Center for HOPE luncheon
DARIEN — Actor and best-selling author Jenny Mollen has used her struggle with mental health issues in her comedy and her writing. Now she’s bringing that same understanding wit to Darien. Mollen will be the keynote speaker at The Center for HOPE’s 40th anniversary annual luncheon on Sept....
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
ABA Journal
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney
Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
News 12
Ridgefield residents vote to ban cannabis sales in town
Recreational cannabis sales in Connecticut are likely to start next year, but not in Ridgefield, where residents voted 3-1 in Wednesday's emergency town meeting to ban medical and recreational dispensaries. There were 48 votes in favor of allowing dispensaries. First Selectman Rudy Marconi says with no in-state precedent, the new...
NHPR
Hartford schools bring in 16 teachers from Puerto Rico, but islanders fear 'brain drain'
Back in April, Marcos Gabriel Valentin-Ortiz wanted to get a sense of what Hartford looked like. "In Puerto Rico, I didn't see many opportunities and possibilities to progress,” Valentin-Ortiz said. “After eight years with the same salary, I was beginning to feel a little bit frustrated." After an...
