Ahead of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation to provide support to 9/11 victims and survivors and their families. Her team said, “This support will help to remove barriers and delays from Victim Compensation Fund and workers' compensation claims. In addition, a highway will be designated to honor James Kennelly, a volunteer firefighter who assisted with search, rescue and recovery efforts.”

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO