Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Tourism economy is thriving in Niagara County, reaching $831 million in 2021
In August, New York state released a tourism economics research study for 2021, detailing the economic impact of tourism across the state. The study revealed the total traveler spend in Niagara County in 2021 reached $831 million, which is an increase of 9.3% relative to 2019. Traveler spend was heavily impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but tourism spending surpassed prepandemic levels in 2021.
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislation to support 9/11 victims, first responders, and their loved ones
Ahead of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation to provide support to 9/11 victims and survivors and their families. Her team said, “This support will help to remove barriers and delays from Victim Compensation Fund and workers' compensation claims. In addition, a highway will be designated to honor James Kennelly, a volunteer firefighter who assisted with search, rescue and recovery efforts.”
wnypapers.com
NYS OASAS announces launch of new website to promote overdose prevention education
‘Project COPE’ website offers information and resources to educate on overdose prevention & harm reduction. √ Launch coincides with National Recovery Month Observance. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports announced the launch of the new “Project COPE” website, which promotes overdose prevention and harm reduction education in New York. The goal of this initiative is to empower people to learn how to prevent overdoses and save lives in their community. The website can be accessed by visiting https://oasas.ny.gov/projectcope.
wnypapers.com
Statewide initiatives to raise awareness during Suicide Prevention Month
State Office of Mental Health launches digital campaign to promote suicide prevention resources; host virtual suicide prevention conference. √ Proclamation recognizes September as National Suicide Prevention Month. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new digital public service campaign and other statewide initiatives to raise awareness of suicide prevention efforts and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Consumer alert: NYS DCP offers grandparents tips to avoid ever-evolving grandparent scam
Grandparent scam hallmarks: involvement of a family member, immediate need for money, and a request for secrecy. Submitted by the New York State Division of Consumer Protection. In recognition of Grandparents Day, the New York State Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) calls attention to scams targeting grandparents....
Comments / 0