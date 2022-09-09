Read full article on original website
MoDOT starts US 61 Expressway environmental re-evaluation study
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Missouri Department of Transportation has kicked off the US 61 Expressway Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Re-evaluation study. “While this is a different study than the one completed in 1996, we will still be using some of the same data, so we are not starting completely over,” said Paula Gough, MoDOT Northeast District Engineer. “Development and land use patterns have changed, and new technology has been introduced, so we need to re-evaluate the four options presented at that time."
