3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. Furman

By Abigail Angalet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Clemson heads into Week 2 following a 31-point win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a non-conference matchup in the Furman Paladins.

With just five days separating the two contests, the Tigers will be operating off of the quickest game turnaround since 2016 when the Tigers faced Georgia Tech on a Tuesday following a Saturday game against South Carolina State.

Clemson’s defense showed glimpses of dominance in Monday’s opening win, but the Tigers will need to continue bringing the pressure ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Here are three defensive keys for a Clemson win against Furman.

Under pressure

Clemson's defense held Georgia Tech to just 237 yards, 10 points, and one interception in its 41-10 win and showed glimpses of what could be one of the best defensive units in the country. Furman is coming off of a 52-0 shutout win over North Greenville last week where two quarterbacks in sophomore Jace Wilson and graduate transfer Tyler Huff saw action on the field. The pair split QB duties on Thursday night, playing roughly two quarters each at the helm for the Paladins. It is likely that Clemson's defense will face Huff as the starter on Saturday, so the Tigers will need to put pressure on the quarterback early on.

Remain healthy

The Tigers were able to come away from Monday's opener with no drastic injuries on the defensive front and we should see defensive end Xavier Thomas back in the near future. If Clemson's defense can continue avoiding the injury bug and keep veteran experience on the field, the Tigers will be in good shape going forward.

Limit the run game

A big part of the Paladin's success in Week 1 was due largely in part to the strength of their run game. Furman's offense as a whole rushed for a total 323 yards, four touchdowns, and a 56-yard rushing touchdown for QB Tyler Huff in their opening shutout victory last weekend. With this in mind, Clemson needs to bring tight coverage both on the line and in the backfield versus a very mobile Paladin offense.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

