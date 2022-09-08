Did SDSU do enough to prevent heat-related injuries at blistering Snapdragon Stadium game?

Game-day temperatures forced a few to use their T-shirts to shade them from the sun at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Days after more than a dozen people were treated for heat-related issues during San Diego State's season opener Saturday at the new Snapdragon Stadium, fire officials appeared to question whether the university could have done more to prepare for the blistering heat.

In an emailed statement Thursday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said the department offered to help the university craft its medical plan for the day, but the agency's "input was not solicited." Fire officials said SDSU's plan failed to include heat injuries, which would have been expected given the sweltering forecast.

College officials pushed back against the statements, saying they delivered their plan to the fire department two days before the football game and received no feedback on it. They also said extra measures were taken — like setting up misting zones and handing out free water bottles.

Fire dispatchers started receiving calls about medical emergencies at the stadium as early as 10:40 a.m, Muñoz said. The call volume was so high that by 12:30 p.m., fire officials considered suggesting that the university cancel the event.

Instead, a battalion chief and fire crews from seven engine companies worked with American Medical Response, which provides emergency services to the stadium, to help handle the increasing number of patients. Muñoz said that while at least 14 people required medical attention — including five who were taken to hospitals — the number is an estimate.

Fire crews at the game didn't keep a detailed log of every person they assisted.

John David Wicker, SDSU's athletic director, said there were about 200 medical requests during the game, with most related to the heat. Between 10 to 20 people were taken to hospitals, he said.

The temperature at Saturday's kick-off against Arizona hit 100 degrees, making it the hottest home game on record, SDSU said. The city of San Diego also broke records, with Saturday becoming the hottest Sept. 3 on record, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Muñoz confirmed the department received the college's plan before the event and reviewed it, but that there was little time to suggest staffing changes so close to game day.

"Staffing is tough, and even more so last minute," she said in an email.

SDSU spokesperson La Monica Everett-Haynes said the college worked with the fire department to develop its medical plan before the stadium's first scrimmage in August and adjusted it after receiving feedback from fire officials. On Saturday, the college was quick to call for additional resources and acted on feedback from the fire department, which included calling for more ambulances from American Medical Response, Everett-Haynes said.

The university also employed several measures to help attendees protect themselves from the heat, officials said. The college told fans before the game that they could bring sealed water bottles and said water-filling stations would be available throughout the stadium. There were several misting zones on the concourse level, and the college handed out about 200 cases of free water during the game, Everett-Haynes said.

"Given severe conditions across the region, we will continue to evaluate our plans and implement changes for future events," Everett-Haynes said in an email.

Despite the heat, the venue was packed on Saturday. SDSU officials announced a sellout of the stadium's 32,500 seats, although many attendees abandoned the sun-baked stands for the stadium's shaded concourse.

It was a busy day across the city, according to Labor Day weekend call totals released by the fire department.

Muñoz said fire dispatchers handled nearly 2,300 calls from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 — about 300 calls more than the weekend before and last year's holiday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .